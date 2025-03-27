user
Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 27: Slight dip in temperatures, but scorching heat persists in THESE cities

Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 27: Expect a slight dip in temperature. Stay safe from heatstroke! Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot forecast inside.

Ishwi Singh
Published: Mar 27, 2025, 8:10 AM IST

Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 27: There will be slight dip in temperatures across various cities in Gujarat which might provide some relief from the heat. However, due to high temperatures, people are advised to take precautions against dehydration and heatstroke. Let’s look at the forecast below. 
 

Ahmedabad 
Max Temperature: 36°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel Temperature: 37°C
Ahmedabad will see a high of 36°C and a low of 22°C. Residents should take precautions against dehydration.

Also read: Summer hydration guide: How much water should you really drink?

Surat 
Max Temperature: 34°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel Temperature: 36°C
Surat will also experience bright sunshine. People planning outdoor activities should stay hydrated and wear light clothing.


Vadodara 
Max Temperature: 35°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel Temperature: 35°C
The city will experience dry heat, making it essential for residents to drink plenty of fluids and avoid excessive sun exposure.

Also read: Save on electricity and stay cool! Smart ways to run your AC efficiently

Rajkot 
Max Temperature: 34°C
Min Temperature: 19°C
Real Feel Temperature: 34°C
The humidity will be intense in Rajkot. Avoid staying outside for long periods.

