Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 27: Slight dip in temperatures, but scorching heat persists in THESE cities

Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 27: Expect a slight dip in temperature. Stay safe from heatstroke! Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot forecast inside.

Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 27 : There will be slight dip in temperatures across various cities in Gujarat which might provide some relief from the heat. However, due to high temperatures, people are advised to take precautions against dehydration and heatstroke. Let’s look at the forecast below.

Ahmedabad

Max Temperature: 36°C

Min Temperature: 22°C

Real Feel Temperature: 37°C

Ahmedabad will see a high of 36°C and a low of 22°C. Residents should take precautions against dehydration.

Surat

Max Temperature: 34°C

Min Temperature: 23°C

Real Feel Temperature: 36°C

Surat will also experience bright sunshine. People planning outdoor activities should stay hydrated and wear light clothing.