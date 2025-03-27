Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 27: Slight dip in temperatures, but scorching heat persists in THESE cities
Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 27: There will be slight dip in temperatures across various cities in Gujarat which might provide some relief from the heat. However, due to high temperatures, people are advised to take precautions against dehydration and heatstroke. Let’s look at the forecast below.
Ahmedabad
Max Temperature: 36°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel Temperature: 37°C
Ahmedabad will see a high of 36°C and a low of 22°C. Residents should take precautions against dehydration.
Surat
Max Temperature: 34°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel Temperature: 36°C
Surat will also experience bright sunshine. People planning outdoor activities should stay hydrated and wear light clothing.
Vadodara
Max Temperature: 35°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel Temperature: 35°C
The city will experience dry heat, making it essential for residents to drink plenty of fluids and avoid excessive sun exposure.
Rajkot
Max Temperature: 34°C
Min Temperature: 19°C
Real Feel Temperature: 34°C
The humidity will be intense in Rajkot. Avoid staying outside for long periods.