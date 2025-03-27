user
user icon

Trump announces 25 per cent hefty tariffs on imported cars, move to protect US auto industry

US President Donald Trump has declared a 25 per cent tariff on all imported vehicles entering the United States, a move he described as "very exciting" for domestic manufacturing.

Trump announces 25 per cent hefty tariffs on imported cars, move to protect US auto industry shk
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 27, 2025, 8:20 AM IST

In a significant policy announcement from the Oval Office, President Donald Trump has declared a 25 per cent tariff on all imported vehicles entering the United States, a move he described as "very exciting" for domestic manufacturing.

The tariffs, set to take effect on April 2, will impact nearly half of all vehicles sold in the United States, including American brands assembled overseas. The wide-ranging measure aims to incentivise car manufacturers to establish more production facilities within US borders.

Industry experts warn that the tariffs could have far-reaching consequences. Autos Drive America, a representative group for international car manufacturers operating in the US, expressed serious concerns about the potential fallout.

"The tariffs will make car production more expensive," the group stated, "potentially leading to higher prices for consumers, reduced consumer choices, and potential job market disruptions."

Also read: Trump's 'Liberation Day' tariffs to hit by April 2, by April 2, fueling market turmoil, global trade war fear

Vehicle prices to increase: What do economists say?

The announcement threatens to escalate trade tensions with key automotive manufacturing nations, including European countries, Japan, and South Korea. These nations export substantial numbers of vehicles to the United States and may view the tariffs as a direct challenge to their automotive industries.

Economists predict the tariffs could increase vehicle prices by thousands of dollars, adding further strain to consumers already grappling with persistent inflation. The move represents a dramatic intervention in the automotive market, potentially reshaping global car manufacturing strategies.

President Trump remained bullish about the policy, stating, "Anybody who has plants in the United States, it's going to be good for." As the automotive industry and global markets absorb this significant policy change, other manufacturers, including those in India, are bracing for bigger changes.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump targeted India's auto import tariffs in a speech to Congress, stating, "India charges us auto tariffs higher than 100%," and vowed that a reciprocal tax would take effect on April 2. He said that the US has been ripped off for decades by nearly every country on earth and vowed not to "let that happen any longer." 

Also read: Made in India push! US tariffs pave way for domestic manufacturing growth

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Inside Trump officials' leaked Signal chat: Emojis, fist pump & more in real-time Yemen war planning (WATCH) snt

Inside Trump officials' leaked Signal chat: Emojis, fist pump & more in real-time Yemen war planning (WATCH)

Cargo plane skids off runway in Russia after landing gear collapse, all crew survive; WATCH dramatic videos snt

Cargo plane skids off runway in Russia after landing gear collapse, all crew survive; WATCH dramatic videos

"State actors": US Annual Threat Assessment implicates China and India in illicit fentanyl production dmn

"State actors": US Annual Threat Assessment implicates China and India in illicit fentanyl production

"Never asked for favours": Trump commends Musk for support during election, calls him "friend" and "patriot" dmn

"Never asked for favours": Trump commends Musk for support during election, calls him "friend" and "patriot"

Helicopter crashes while fighting wildfires in South Korea, pilot killed dmn

Helicopter crashes while fighting wildfires in South Korea, pilot killed

Recent Stories

'Political Black Comedy': MK Stalin hits back at Yogi Adityanath, calls BJP 'rattled' over two-language policy anr

'Political Black Comedy': MK Stalin hits back at Yogi Adityanath, calls BJP 'rattled' over two-language policy

Kolkata Weather LATEST update: City to witness 40 degree temperature this weekend? Check here ATG

Kolkata Weather LATEST update: City to witness 40 degree temperature this weekend? Check here

PHOTOS Nayanthara's new home studio spreads over 7000sqft; See luxurious Bungalow ATG

(PHOTOS) Nayanthara's new home studio spreads over 7000sqft; See luxurious Bungalow

Gold price RISES after 3 days of falling: Check 24k gold rate ATG

Gold price RISES after 3 days of falling: Check 24k gold rate

Vedanta to Wipro: 7 stocks to watch on March 27 ATG

Vedanta to Wipro: 7 stocks to watch on March 27

Recent Videos

What are Putin's Demands as Russia and Ukraine Reach Black Sea Ceasefire Agreement?

What are Putin's Demands as Russia and Ukraine Reach Black Sea Ceasefire Agreement?

Video Icon
Atishi SLAMS Yogi Govt Over 'Buy 1 Get 1 Free' Liquor Scheme, Questions BJP's Silence

Atishi SLAMS Yogi Govt Over 'Buy 1 Get 1 Free' Liquor Scheme, Questions BJP's Silence

Video Icon
CM Yogi SLAMS Akhilesh Yadav: 'He Follows Aurangzeb' Amid Political Jibe on BJP Unity

CM Yogi SLAMS Akhilesh Yadav: 'He Follows Aurangzeb' Amid Political Jibe on BJP Unity

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Orders Action on Stray Cattle in Shalimar Bagh | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Orders Action on Stray Cattle in Shalimar Bagh | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Auraiya Murder Shocker: Man Killed by Contract Killers Hired by Wife & Lover

Auraiya Murder Shocker: Man Killed by Contract Killers Hired by Wife & Lover

Video Icon