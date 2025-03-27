user
user icon

IPL 2025, RR vs KKR: Fan invades pitch and touches Riyan Parag's feet during the match in Guwahati (WATCH)

During an IPL 2025 match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders, a fan breached security to meet Riyan Parag.

IPL 2025, RR vs KKR: Fan invades pitch and touches Riyan Parag's feet during the match in Guwahati (WATCH) HRD
Hrishikesh Damodar
Hrishikesh Damodar
Published: Mar 27, 2025, 7:00 AM IST

A fan breached the security and invaded the pitch to meet Riyan Parag during the IPL 2025 match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday, March 26. 

The incident took place in the 12th over of the Kolkata Knight Riders’ 152-run chase when Riyan Parag was at the top of his mark and about to deliver to Quinton de Kock, who was at the strike. When Parag was in his run, de Kock pulled out after he spotted a pitch invader sprinting toward the bowler. Riyan Parag, who was playing in front of his home crowd, turned around to see the fan approaching him.

Also read: IPL 2025, GT vs PBKS: Shreyas Iyer's selfless act sparks comparison with Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni; Here's why

The fan touched Parag’s feet and hugged him before being escorted off the field by the security officials at the Guwahati Stadium. This was the second incident of pitch invasion that took place in the ongoing IPL 2025. During the season opener between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Eden Gardens Stadium, a fan breached the security, invaded the pitch, fell at Virat Kohli’s feet and hugged him before he was taken off the field by security personnel. 

WATCH: Fan touching Riyan Parag’s feet 

Talking about the match, Rajasthan Royals were restricted to 151/9 after Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Ajinkya Rahane put them to bat first. Moeen Ali and Varun Chakravarthy triggered a collapse in RR’s batting in the middle overs, but Dhruv Jurel steadied the ship with an innings of 33 off 28 balls to help the hosts post a respectable total on the board. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag too contributed to Royals innings with the innings of 29 and 25. Jofra Archer’s quickfire 16 off 7 balls in the lower-order took RR past the 150-run mark. 

For Kolkata Knight Riders, Moeen Ali, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, and Harshit Rana picked two wickets each, while Spencer Johnson scalped a wicket. A collective effort by KKR bowlers helped them circumscribe Rajasthan Royals to a modest total. 

Rajasthan Royals suffered second consecutive defeat 

Rajasthan Royals disappointing IPL 2025 campaign continued as they lost their second match on the trot after losing their opening game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. After posting a total of 151/9, Royals failed to defend it as the Kolkata Knight Riders chased down 152-run target with 15 balls to spare. Riyan Parag lost the second match of their campaign by 8 wickets.

Opener Quinton de Kock led the KKR’s run-chase with a brilliant unbeaten knock of 97 off 61 balls. He also formed a crucial unbeaten 83-run stand for the third wicket with Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who played a valuable innings of 22 off 17 balls. de Kock was the only player driving Kolkata Knight Riders forward in their run-chase until Raghuvanshi chipped in after Ajinkya Rahane’s dismissal. 

For Rajasthan Royals, Wanindu Hasaranga picked a wicket while conceding 34 runs in three overs, Jofra Archer yet again failed to make an impact as he gave 33 runs without taking a wicket at an economy rate of 13.20 in 2.3 overs. In the last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Archer conceded 76 runs without taking a single wicket in four overs.

Also read: IPL 2025, SRH vs LSG Preview: Can Rishabh Pant's team counter SRH's ultra-aggressive batting approach?

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

IPL 2025: Mitchell Marsh confident in LSG's bowling against SRH's aggressive batting HRD

IPL 2025: Mitchell Marsh confident in LSG's bowling against SRH's aggressive batting

IPL 2025: Kane Williamson speaks on SRH's Abhishek's power-hitting and versatility to become all-format player HRD

IPL 2025: Kane Williamson speaks on SRH's Abhishek's power-hitting and versatility to become all-format player

NBA: Chris Paul Top 5 Most Iconic Moments That Defined His Career

NBA: Chris Paul's Top 5 Most Iconic Moments That Defined His Career

NBA: The 5 Richest Basketball Coaches of 2025

NBA: The 5 Richest Basketball Coaches of 2025

Premier League: 5 Reasons Why Alexander Isak Is Arsenals Perfect Puzzle Fix

Premier League: 5 Reasons Why Alexander Isak Is Arsenal’s Perfect Puzzle Fix

Recent Stories

Maharashtra Weather, March 27: 41 c in Nagpur; Mumbai to be very hot iwh

Maharashtra Weather, Mar 27: 41°C in Nagpur; Mumbai to be very hot

Verint Stock Plunges After-Hours On Q4 Miss: Retail Fears More Weakness

Verint Stock Plunges After-Hours On Q4 Miss: Retail Fears More Weakness

Trump's 25% Auto Tariff Hits Ford, GM, Stellantis Stocks — Retail Jitters Grow, Analyst Flags One 'Big Confusion'

Trump's 25% Auto Tariff Hits Ford, GM, Stellantis Stocks — Retail Jitters Grow, Analyst Flags One 'Big Confusion'

Delhi Weather Update, March 27: Extreme heat on Thursday; Stay safe iwh

Delhi Weather Update, March 27: Extreme heat on Thursday; Stay safe

Kerala: Man hacked to death inside house in Karunagapally kollam; police suspect past rivalry anr

Kerala: Man hacked to death inside house in Karunagapally; police suspect past rivalry

Recent Videos

What are Putin's Demands as Russia and Ukraine Reach Black Sea Ceasefire Agreement?

What are Putin's Demands as Russia and Ukraine Reach Black Sea Ceasefire Agreement?

Video Icon
Atishi SLAMS Yogi Govt Over 'Buy 1 Get 1 Free' Liquor Scheme, Questions BJP's Silence

Atishi SLAMS Yogi Govt Over 'Buy 1 Get 1 Free' Liquor Scheme, Questions BJP's Silence

Video Icon
CM Yogi SLAMS Akhilesh Yadav: 'He Follows Aurangzeb' Amid Political Jibe on BJP Unity

CM Yogi SLAMS Akhilesh Yadav: 'He Follows Aurangzeb' Amid Political Jibe on BJP Unity

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Orders Action on Stray Cattle in Shalimar Bagh | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Orders Action on Stray Cattle in Shalimar Bagh | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Auraiya Murder Shocker: Man Killed by Contract Killers Hired by Wife & Lover

Auraiya Murder Shocker: Man Killed by Contract Killers Hired by Wife & Lover

Video Icon