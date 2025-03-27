IPL 2025, RR vs KKR: Fan invades pitch and touches Riyan Parag's feet during the match in Guwahati (WATCH)

Read Full Article

A fan breached the security and invaded the pitch to meet Riyan Parag during the IPL 2025 match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday, March 26.

The incident took place in the 12th over of the Kolkata Knight Riders’ 152-run chase when Riyan Parag was at the top of his mark and about to deliver to Quinton de Kock, who was at the strike. When Parag was in his run, de Kock pulled out after he spotted a pitch invader sprinting toward the bowler. Riyan Parag, who was playing in front of his home crowd, turned around to see the fan approaching him.

The fan touched Parag’s feet and hugged him before being escorted off the field by the security officials at the Guwahati Stadium. This was the second incident of pitch invasion that took place in the ongoing IPL 2025. During the season opener between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Eden Gardens Stadium, a fan breached the security, invaded the pitch, fell at Virat Kohli’s feet and hugged him before he was taken off the field by security personnel.

WATCH: Fan touching Riyan Parag’s feet

Talking about the match, Rajasthan Royals were restricted to 151/9 after Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Ajinkya Rahane put them to bat first. Moeen Ali and Varun Chakravarthy triggered a collapse in RR’s batting in the middle overs, but Dhruv Jurel steadied the ship with an innings of 33 off 28 balls to help the hosts post a respectable total on the board. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag too contributed to Royals innings with the innings of 29 and 25. Jofra Archer’s quickfire 16 off 7 balls in the lower-order took RR past the 150-run mark.

For Kolkata Knight Riders, Moeen Ali, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, and Harshit Rana picked two wickets each, while Spencer Johnson scalped a wicket. A collective effort by KKR bowlers helped them circumscribe Rajasthan Royals to a modest total.

Rajasthan Royals suffered second consecutive defeat

Rajasthan Royals disappointing IPL 2025 campaign continued as they lost their second match on the trot after losing their opening game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. After posting a total of 151/9, Royals failed to defend it as the Kolkata Knight Riders chased down 152-run target with 15 balls to spare. Riyan Parag lost the second match of their campaign by 8 wickets.

Opener Quinton de Kock led the KKR’s run-chase with a brilliant unbeaten knock of 97 off 61 balls. He also formed a crucial unbeaten 83-run stand for the third wicket with Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who played a valuable innings of 22 off 17 balls. de Kock was the only player driving Kolkata Knight Riders forward in their run-chase until Raghuvanshi chipped in after Ajinkya Rahane’s dismissal.

For Rajasthan Royals, Wanindu Hasaranga picked a wicket while conceding 34 runs in three overs, Jofra Archer yet again failed to make an impact as he gave 33 runs without taking a wicket at an economy rate of 13.20 in 2.3 overs. In the last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Archer conceded 76 runs without taking a single wicket in four overs.

