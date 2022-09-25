Amidst Lionel Messi's transfer rumours, PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi takes a dig at Barcelona

At the 28th General Assembly of the ECA, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) President Nasser Al-Khelaifi took a thinly veiled dig at Barcelona, even as speculations around star striker Lionel Messi's return to Camp Nou next year gather pace.

Legendary striker Lionel Messi has hogged the headlines this week after reports indicated that his former club Barcelona are desperately attempting to lure the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker into making a sensational return to Camp Nou next year. The Argentine's 2020 contract extension demands have been a topic of discussion among football enthusiasts after the 'Barcaleaks' revealed a possibility of his exit a year before he left Camp Nou to join the Ligue 1 champions. However, PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi appears undeterred by these rumours of Messi's potential return to Barcelona and instead took a thinly veiled dig at the Catalan club recently.

At the 28th General Assembly of the European Club Association (ECA), the Qatari businessman Nasser Al-Khelaifi indirectly lashed out at Barcelona, stating the "magic financial deals" would not be enough to forge a sustainable path for their future. Also read: Messi's phone call with Laporta: Is the legend considering a Barcelona comeback; Will PSG block transfer?

Despite allegedly having no money at the beginning of the summer transfer window, Barcelona completed several significant transactions, including the signings of Raphinha, Jules Koundé, and Bayern Munich legend Robert Lewandowski as well as several noteworthy free transfers. This was made possible by using several economic levers, which, according to Al-Khelaifi, will have adverse long-term effects on the club's finances.

Without mentioning La Blaugrana in his speech, the ECA Chairman Al-Khelaifi said, "High levels of debt and magic financial deals are not sustainable paths. We have to think in the long term, not in the short term." Also read: Barcaleaks: PSG earned 700 mn euros following Messi's arrival; does this justify his demands to Barcelona?

Meanwhile, there have been conflicting rumours over whether Messi's contract includes an optional year in France or whether PSG's Qatari owners are ready to extend it. For PSG and the QSI group, retaining the Argentine icon after Qatar hosts the World Cup 2022 would be a significant coup, and preventing him from returning to Barcelona would be another success in their quest to become a dominant powerhouse. Also read: Leaked: Lionel Messi's eye-watering demands to stay at cash-strapped Barcelona in 2020 will stun you

Not just Barcelona, but PSG President Al-Khelaifi did not hold back while criticising Real Madrid for pushing the launch of the 'infamous' European Super League project and then celebrating their Champions League glory. Accusing the Los Blancos for being double-faced, the Qatari businessman said, "It's strange that Real Madrid are celebrating winning the Champions League. It's very strange that you go against the competition but participate and celebrate having won the title. I think it's very weird, to be honest. But we are not going to waste time on this and we are going to continue to work."

