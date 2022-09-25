Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amidst Lionel Messi's transfer rumours, PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi takes a dig at Barcelona

    First Published Sep 25, 2022, 3:15 PM IST

    At the 28th General Assembly of the ECA, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) President Nasser Al-Khelaifi took a thinly veiled dig at Barcelona, even as speculations around star striker Lionel Messi's return to Camp Nou next year gather pace.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Legendary striker Lionel Messi has hogged the headlines this week after reports indicated that his former club Barcelona are desperately attempting to lure the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker into making a sensational return to Camp Nou next year. The Argentine's 2020 contract extension demands have been a topic of discussion among football enthusiasts after the 'Barcaleaks' revealed a possibility of his exit a year before he left Camp Nou to join the Ligue 1 champions. However, PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi appears undeterred by these rumours of Messi's potential return to Barcelona and instead took a thinly veiled dig at the Catalan club recently.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    At the 28th General Assembly of the European Club Association (ECA), the Qatari businessman Nasser Al-Khelaifi indirectly lashed out at Barcelona, stating the "magic financial deals" would not be enough to forge a sustainable path for their future.

    Also read: Messi's phone call with Laporta: Is the legend considering a Barcelona comeback; Will PSG block transfer?

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Despite allegedly having no money at the beginning of the summer transfer window, Barcelona completed several significant transactions, including the signings of Raphinha, Jules Koundé, and Bayern Munich legend Robert Lewandowski as well as several noteworthy free transfers. This was made possible by using several economic levers, which, according to Al-Khelaifi, will have adverse long-term effects on the club's finances.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Without mentioning La Blaugrana in his speech, the ECA Chairman Al-Khelaifi said, "High levels of debt and magic financial deals are not sustainable paths. We have to think in the long term, not in the short term."

    Also read: Barcaleaks: PSG earned 700 mn euros following Messi's arrival; does this justify his demands to Barcelona?

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Meanwhile, there have been conflicting rumours over whether Messi's contract includes an optional year in France or whether PSG's Qatari owners are ready to extend it. For PSG and the QSI group, retaining the Argentine icon after Qatar hosts the World Cup 2022 would be a significant coup, and preventing him from returning to Barcelona would be another success in their quest to become a dominant powerhouse.

    Also read: Leaked: Lionel Messi's eye-watering demands to stay at cash-strapped Barcelona in 2020 will stun you

    Image Credit: Real Madrid Twitter

    Not just Barcelona, but PSG President Al-Khelaifi did not hold back while criticising Real Madrid for pushing the launch of the 'infamous' European Super League project and then celebrating their Champions League glory. Accusing the Los Blancos for being double-faced, the Qatari businessman said, "It's strange that Real Madrid are celebrating winning the Champions League. It's very strange that you go against the competition but participate and celebrate having won the title. I think it's very weird, to be honest. But we are not going to waste time on this and we are going to continue to work."

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The Super League, a semi-closed private competition concept for the elites of Europe, was launched in April 2021 due to the combined efforts of teams like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, and numerous large clubs from England and Italy. The idea, however, barely lasted for 48 hours due to the fierce worldwide opposition to the proposal that disseminated an elitist worldview. The agreement could not be carried out as English clubs began to withdraw one by one after being shocked by the fan outcry.

    Also read: Is Jude Bellingham eyeing Real Madrid move instead of English Premier League?

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Duleep Trophy 2022-23: West Zone registers big win over South, social media exultant-ayh

    Duleep Trophy 2022-23: West Zone registers big win over South, social media exultant

    football uefa nations league Despite trolls Gareth Southgate believes hes the right person to lead England into Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    Despite trolls, Gareth Southgate believes he's the right person to lead England into World Cup 2022

    India vs England, IND vs ENG 2022-23, Lords/3rd ODI: Legal run-out still leaves opinions divided; Ravichandran Ashwin upset for fans trending him-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022-23: Legal run-out still leaves opinions divided; Ashwin upset for fans trending him

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Hyderabad/3rd T20I preview: Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal form under scanner at the decider-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Hyderabad T20I: Harshal, Chahal's form under scanner at the decider

    Would often ask Jhulan Goswami in the nets, why are you spitting fire? - Mithali Raj-ayh

    "Would often ask Jhulan Goswami in the nets, 'why are you spitting fire?'" - Mithali Raj

    Recent Stories

    Doctor saves newborn baby through mouth-to-mouth resuscitation; viral video won netizens' hearts - gps

    Doctor saves newborn baby through mouth-to-mouth resuscitation; viral video won netizens' hearts

    'Never referred to politics once': JP Nadda lauds PM Modi after 93rd episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' AJR

    'Never referred to politics once': JP Nadda lauds PM Modi after 93rd episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'

    Chris Hemsworth in Mahesh Babu-Rajamouli's film? Here's what we know RBA

    Chris Hemsworth in Mahesh Babu-Rajamouli's film? Here's what we know

    Duleep Trophy 2022-23: West Zone registers big win over South, social media exultant-ayh

    Duleep Trophy 2022-23: West Zone registers big win over South, social media exultant

    Having insomnia? Facing sleeping difficulty? Here are some tips which will help you sleep better SUR

    Having insomnia? Facing sleeping difficulty? Here are some tips which will help you sleep better

    Recent Videos

    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022: Union Minister Smriti Irani applauds all-women match official initiative-ayh

    Legends League Cricket 2022: Union Minister Smriti Irani applauds all-women match official initiative

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur/2nd T20I: Over some time, I have been practising as a finisher - Dinesh Karthik-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur T20I: 'Over some time, I've been practising as a finisher' - Karthik

    Video Icon
    PFI hartal in Kerala: KSRTC buses targeted; forces drivers to wear helmets amidst violence snt

    PFI hartal in Kerala: KSRTC buses targeted; forces drivers to wear helmets amidst violence

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Veronica Fusaro, BODMAS and Moli

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Veronica Fusaro, BODMAS and Moli

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur/2nd T20I: Absolutely, Jasprit Bumrah is ready, nothing to worry - Suryakumar Kumar-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur T20I: 'Absolutely, Bumrah is ready, nothing to worry' - Suryakumar

    Video Icon