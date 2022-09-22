Is Jude Bellingham eyeing Real Madrid move instead of English Premier League?

Jude Bellingham is one of the rising football midfielders who currently plays for Borussia Dortmund. He has been linked to a move to EPL. However, reports state that he might be moving to Real Madrid.

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

English midfielder Jude Bellingham has become one of the fast-rising prospects in European football. Playing for German giants Borussia Dortmund, he has severely impacted the club with his play-making abilities. He has been playing for the club since the 2020-21 season and has scored 13 goals in 100 games across tournaments. Also, he has been a regular starter for the club. Consequently, he has been heavily linked to a transfer from BVB in the upcoming transfer windows. At the same time, English giants Liverpool and Manchester United are considered the frontrunners for his services. However, is he indeed moving to England?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Bellingham began his senior club career with Championship side Birmingham City, where he scored four goals in 44 matches across competitions before Dortmund came calling. He has also played 15 games for England and will be a vital cog for the Three Lions in the UEFA Nations League (UNL) and the FIFA World Cup 2022. As for titles, he has won just a title, the DFB-Pokal in 2020-21. ALSO READ: UEFA Nations League - Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo gears up for clash against Czech Republic

Image credit: Getty

Meanwhile, according to El Chiringuito TV, Bellingham is unlikely to return to England, to the EPL, and is likely to move to Spain and join La Liga champion Real Madrid. The report adds that the ongoing season is his last with Dortmund, while Liverpool could try signing him in the upcoming January transfer window.

Image credit: Getty