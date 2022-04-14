Ban Atletico Madrid: Football lovers to UEFA after ugly scenes marred Man City clash

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Apr 14, 2022, 7:09 PM IST

    On Tuesday, Diego Simeone's men drew 0-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano, forcing a knockout of the competition on a 1-0 aggregate after losing last week's first leg at Etihad.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Enraged football fans have urged UEFA to consider banning Atletico Madrid from its events after appalling and 'disgraceful' scenes marred their Champions League clash with Manchester City. On Tuesday, Diego Simeone's men drew 0-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano, forcing a knockout of the competition on a 1-0 aggregate after losing last week's first leg at Etihad.

    Also read: Pundits slam 'distasteful' Atletico Madrid behaviour in clash against Man City

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The Spanish club employed a physical approach throughout the clash, which led to Felipe receiving a red card for kicking out Phil Foden. Defender Stefan Savic attempted to hoist the City winger off the floor, headbutted Raheem Sterling, pulled Jack Grealish's hair and then chased the forward down the tunnel following the loss at the boisterous Wanda Metropolitano.

    Image Credit: Sportbible Twitter

    A video that has now gone viral shows Savic and Grealish, continuing their on-pitch argument before further commotion erupts behind them. An angry Sime Vrsaljko was caught on camera throwing an object at the Man City players, which hit Aymeric Laporte in the face. Although the defender kept his cool, Vrsaljko continued his tirade across the tunnel.

    Click to watch video

    Image Credit: Sportbible Twitter

    Kyle Walker was then seen reacting to Vrsaljko's taunts, which led to the Atletico full-back appearing to spit in the direction of his opponents. All the players were held back from each other before the Spanish police rushed up the stairs to keep the sides apart.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Following this drama, fans of the sport took to social media to urge the European football's governing body, UEFA, to ban Atletico Madrid from the Champions League. One fan said, "Atletico Madrid...embarrassing club. Honestly, Ban them @UEFA."

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "To bring sanity to football, a ban from UEFA Champions League for at least two years is enough for Atletico Madrid to learn a lesson," noted another user on Twitter.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Some fans went a step further by saying, "Atletico Madrid are the dirtiest team I've ever witnessed. How are they not banned yet? Disgusting!" Another added, "Disgraceful. Atletico needs to be banned from European football next season."

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    BT Sport pundit Rio Ferdinand blasted the Atletico players and insisted that they should be 'embarrassed' with their behaviour. "Distasteful behaviour from the Atletico players. They should be embarrassed with some of the antics they have gone on with," the former England player said.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Neither Pep Guardiola nor Diego Simeone commented on the incident in their post-match press conferences. "I didn't see it. I stayed on the pitch, applauding the fans and saying hi to everyone on the pitch, and by the time I went upstairs, there was no one," the Atletico Madrid boss said.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "[I have] nothing to say," the Man City manager told BT Sport when asked about the scenes. "I don't know. I cannot talk about what other people do. I don't know." It was a stance he later reaffirmed in his press conference. "I don't talk about referees or the opponents neither. Everyone saw the action and that's all. Nothing to say," he added.

