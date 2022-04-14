Champions League: Pundits slam 'distasteful' Atletico Madrid behaviour in clash against Man City

On Tuesday, Diego Simeone's men drew 0-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano, forcing a knockout of the competition on a 1-0 aggregate after losing last week's first leg at Etihad.

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand led football pundits in condemning the 'distasteful' behaviour of Atletico Madrid during and after their Champions League exit against Manchester City. On Tuesday, Diego Simeone's men drew 0-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano, forcing a knockout of the competition on a 1-0 aggregate after losing last week's first leg at Etihad. Also read: Is Man City vs Liverpool a truly great sporting rivalry? Football pundits opine after thrilling draw

The Spanish club employed a physical approach throughout the clash, which led to Felipe receiving a red card for kicking out Phil Foden. Defender Stefan Savic attempted to hoist the City winger off the floor, headbutted Raheem Sterling, pulled Jack Grealish's hair and then chased the forward down the tunnel following the loss.

Referee Daniel Siebert issued nine yellow cards in total but struggled to keep a lid on things inside a boisterous Wanda Metropolitano. Diego Simeone was his usual self on the touchline, and the home side's anger and frustration spilt over once the final whistle had gone.

While most players and coaching staff were still on the pitch, police were seen rushing into the tunnel. A video that has gone viral on social media shows Savic and Grealish continuing their on-pitch argument before further commotion erupts behind them.

In the footage, an angry Sime Vrsaljko was caught on camera throwing an object at the Man City players, which hit Aymeric Laporte in the face. Although the defender kept his cool, Vrsaljko continued his tirade across the tunnel. Click to watch video

Kyle Walker was then seen reacting to Vrsaljko's taunts, which led to the Atletico full-back appearing to spit in the direction of his opponents. All the players were held back from each other before the Spanish police rushed up the stairs to keep the sides apart.

Neither Pep Guardiola nor Diego Simeone commented on the incident in their post-match press conferences. "I didn't see it. I stayed on the pitch, applauding the fans and saying hi to everyone on the pitch, and by the time I went upstairs, there was no one," the Atletico Madrid boss said.

"[I have] nothing to say," the Man City manager told BT Sport when asked about the scenes. "I don't know. I cannot talk about what other people do. I don't know." It was a stance he later reaffirmed in his press conference. "I don't talk about referees or the opponents neither. Everyone saw the action and that's all. Nothing to say," he added.

However, BT Sport pundit Rio Ferdinand blasted the Atletico players and insisted that they should be 'embarrassed' with their behaviour. "Distasteful behaviour from the Atletico players. They should be embarrassed with some of the antics they have gone on with," the former England player said.

"You have to say, talking about football, well done to Atletico Madrid as they made Manchester City play in a way we haven't seen for a long time, took them out of their rhythm and their stride. But some of the stuff towards the end was not what you want to see on a football pitch," Ferdinand added.

"From what we've seen, it is handbags in the tunnel with Atletico and City. It is best it ended like that, but it is pantomime. You've got Savic acting the fool. The thing that riled me, he kicked his calf. This is what Atletico do. If it was the reverse, they'd be doing exactly the same thing," he remarked.

"Great for City not to react to the antics. In the tunnel, it goes off. You feel nobody can see. But here, it is just handbags. City showed grit and determination and got the job done. The experienced players are more mature now. They can control emotions, you saw the reaction was collective, but nobody overstepped the mark," Ferdinand concluded.

Fellow pundit Owen Hargreaves added, "City had so much composure and class. It was a disgrace from Atletico at the end. Just play nice football! They had a right go, but the antics were rubbish. Credit Man City, they're so much more resilient. That was a really, really difficult game. Great performance from City."

Former Manchester City player Joleon Lescott said, "The last 10 minutes, you can't condone that. It's not something you want to see from an elite coach and a top-level manager."

