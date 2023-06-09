Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lionel Messi to Inter Milan: Look at MLS records that even Argentine probably can't break

    First Published Jun 9, 2023, 1:43 PM IST

    Lionel Messi, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, is set to join Inter Miami in America on a free transfer. Breaking some of the existing records in MLS may prove challenging for the Maestro.

    article_image1

    Image Credit: Twitter

    Lionel Messi is making his way to America as he prepares to join Inter Miami on a free transfer, thus becoming the face of Major League Soccer (MLS). Despite his illustrious career, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner may find it hard to break some of the existing records within the league. Here are some of those noteworthy records in MLS:

    article_image2

    Image Credit: Getty

    Most MLS Goals:
    The MLS record for the most goals is held by Chris Wondolowski, an American striker who scored a staggering 171 goals throughout his MLS career. 

    article_image3

    Image Credits: Twitter

    Most Goals in a Season:
    Carlos Vela, the Mexican forward who played for Los Angeles FC, set a remarkable benchmark by netting an impressive 34 goals in a single MLS season. 

    article_image4

    Image Credit: Getty

    Most Goals in a Game:
    Clint Mathis rewrote MLS history with an unbelievable performance, scoring five goals in a single game. The former American international achieved this feat while playing for the New York MetroStars.

    article_image5

    Image Credit: Twitter

     Most MLS Hat-tricks:
    Josef Martínez, the Venezuelan footballer, holds the record for the most hat-tricks in MLS history. Martínez has scored a total of six hat-tricks during his time with Atlanta United, showcasing his ability to produce outstanding performances on multiple occasions.

    article_image6

    Image Credit: Getty

    Most Goals from Free-kicks:
    Sebastian Giovinco, the Italian star boasts the record for the most goals scored from free-kicks. Giovinco's has an impressive tally of 13 goals from free-kicks.

    article_image7

    Image Credit: Twitter

    Most MLS Assists:
    Landon Donovan, the American footballer, holds the record for the most MLS assists. Donovan provided an incredible 136 assists throughout his MLS career.

    article_image8

    Image Credit: Twitter

    Most Assists in a Season:
    Carlos Valderrama, the Colombian footballer, has set the bar high for assists in a single season, recording an astonishing 26 assists during the 2000 MLS season. Valderrama's exceptional playmaking ability makes him the league's all-time great.

