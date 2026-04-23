5 WWE Stars Who Could Replace Jacob Fatu As Roman Reigns’ Backlash 2026 Title Challenger
If Jacob Fatu doesn’t make it to WWE Backlash 2026, Roman Reigns won’t be short of rivals. These five names stand out as possible replacements, each bringing history, momentum, or fan demand to the table.
Gunther riding unstoppable momentum
Gunther has been dominant on RAW, with his last singles pinfall loss dating back to SummerSlam 2025. He retired Goldberg, John Cena, and AJ Styles, and at WrestleMania 42, he pinned Seth Rollins in a marquee bout. The Ring General has already teased chasing the world title, making him a natural replacement if Fatu backs out.
Oba Femi proving his dominance
Oba Femi stunned the WWE Universe by defeating Brock Lesnar in under five minutes at WrestleMania 42. On RAW, he teased a showdown with Roman Reigns, and Reigns promised to smash him if it happened. While they haven’t crossed paths since, Femi’s victory over Lesnar makes him a compelling option for Backlash 2026. Fans would relish a clash between The Ruler and The Tribal Chief.
CM Punk seeking redemption
CM Punk lost his World Heavyweight Championship to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 42 after a thrilling battle. On RAW, Punk admitted he was ready for another chance and would wait for the opportunity. Backlash has a history of hosting WrestleMania rematches, making Punk vs. Reigns a logical option if Fatu is unavailable. Fans would welcome another chapter in their rivalry.
LA Knight demanding his shot
LA Knight has history with Roman Reigns, having faced him at Crown Jewel 2023 in an Undisputed WWE Championship match. Though he lost, Knight remains popular with fans and voiced his desire for another world title opportunity after WrestleMania 42. His heated backstage exchange with Gunther only added fuel. Booking Knight in the main event scene again would capitalize on his fan support.
Drew McIntyre reigniting old rivalry
Drew McIntyre’s issues with Roman Reigns and the Bloodline are well-documented. Currently on SmackDown, McIntyre could be shifted to RAW to reignite his feud with Reigns. A Backlash 2026 showdown would be a guaranteed hard-hitting contest. With both stars’ popularity, the match would generate buzz and boost ticket sales.
Stay on top of all the latest Sports News, including Cricket News, Football News, WWE News, and updates from Other Sports around the world. Get live scores, match highlights, player stats, and expert analysis of every major tournament. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to never miss a sporting moment and stay connected to the action anytime, anywhere.