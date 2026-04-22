Bron Breakker’s shocking return at WrestleMania 42 set the stage for his feud with Seth Rollins. On RAW, Rollins attacked Breakker with a steel chair, but the shot landed higher than intended, connecting with Breakker’s head.

The Dog of WWE suffered a deep gash and bled heavily, yet continued the segment by delivering two spears to Rollins. Having just returned from a hernia-related hiatus, Breakker’s resilience was notable, though the injury raised concerns about his durability.