5 WrestleMania 42 Injuries That May Change WWE Storylines & Championship Plans Completely
WrestleMania 42 delivered unforgettable drama, but left top WWE names battered. From Cody Rhodes’ swollen eye to Seth Rollins’ rib damage, these injuries could reshape rivalries and creative plans moving forward.
Finn Balor bleeds during RAW bout
Finn Balor resurrected The Demon persona to defeat Dominik Mysterio in a Street Fight at WrestleMania 42, seemingly unscathed. However, during RAW against JD McDonagh, Balor was seen bleeding from his mouth after a commercial break. While the cause remains unclear, Balor completed the match and post-segment angle, suggesting the injury was not severe. Still, the incident added intrigue to his ongoing storyline.
Bron Breakker cut open after chair shot
Bron Breakker’s shocking return at WrestleMania 42 set the stage for his feud with Seth Rollins. On RAW, Rollins attacked Breakker with a steel chair, but the shot landed higher than intended, connecting with Breakker’s head.
The Dog of WWE suffered a deep gash and bled heavily, yet continued the segment by delivering two spears to Rollins. Having just returned from a hernia-related hiatus, Breakker’s resilience was notable, though the injury raised concerns about his durability.
Cody Rhodes suffers gruesome eye injury
The Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes endured a brutal battle against Randy Orton in the Night One main event. The American Nightmare’s left eye was swollen shut after a stiff punch from Orton, leaving him visibly impaired.
Rhodes appeared on RAW with a black eye during a promo with CM Punk, but WWE confirmed he is not cleared to compete and has entered concussion protocol. His absence from scheduled appearances underscores the severity of the injury.
Seth Rollins sidelined by rib damage
Seth Rollins faced Gunther in a technical showcase, but the bout took a devastating turn when Bron Breakker returned and speared Rollins mid-match. The Architect passed out to Gunther’s sleeper hold and later absorbed another spear from Breakker, this time charging from the stage to ringside.
Rollins sustained a rib injury, evident on RAW where he appeared taped up and endured two more spears from Breakker. His worsening condition could stall his momentum in the feud.
Randy Orton’s lingering back issues resurface
Rumors of Randy Orton’s health struggles proved true at WrestleMania 42. The Viper favored his back throughout the match with Rhodes, and post-show footage revealed him limping backstage. Jackie Redmond reported that Orton took nearly ten minutes to reach the ramp, moving slowly and appearing disoriented. With his history of back problems, Orton’s condition raises questions about his availability for upcoming creative plans.
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