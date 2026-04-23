5 WWE Stars Who Could Drag Brock Lesnar Back for One Last Shocking Retirement Showdown
WWE fans know Brock Lesnar rarely stays away for long. While he appeared to step away after WrestleMania 42, several stars have the potential to force The Beast Incarnate back into action. Here are five names who could make it happen.
Cody Rhodes offering one last title shot
Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar’s rivalry began after WrestleMania 39, when Lesnar betrayed The American Nightmare. Their three-match series ended with Rhodes victorious at SummerSlam. Now holding the Undisputed WWE Championship, Rhodes could tempt Lesnar with one final opportunity at the gold. A chance to rewrite their history might be enough to convince The Beast to lace up his boots again.
Bron Breakker stepping into Lesnar’s shoes
Bron Breakker has the explosiveness and raw power to stand toe-to-toe with Lesnar. Though not as massive, his sudden bursts of offense mirror The Beast’s style. With Paul Heyman guiding Breakker, much like he once did Lesnar, a showdown between Heyman’s past and present clients could be inevitable. A retirement match against Breakker would be a fitting way for Lesnar to pass the torch.
Oba Femi seeking a rematch
Oba Femi shocked the wrestling world by defeating Lesnar decisively at WrestleMania 42. The loss was so sudden and dominant that it stunned fans and Lesnar alike. While emotions ran high in the aftermath, Femi could later offer Lesnar a chance at redemption. A rematch framed as Lesnar’s official retirement bout would allow The Beast to confront the man who humbled him.
Roman Reigns reigniting old tensions
Roman Reigns, another star molded under Heyman’s influence, remains a dominant force as World Heavyweight Champion. Lesnar and Reigns have crossed paths countless times, but with Heyman now aligned with the Vision, the advocate could orchestrate one more collision. A final clash between The Tribal Chief and The Beast would carry championship stakes and storyline weight, making it a blockbuster draw.
Gunther demanding the ultimate legend’s scalp
Gunther has built his reputation by dismantling WWE legends, from AJ Styles to John Cena. His transactional deal with Heyman after WrestleMania 42 could set the stage for one more conquest. Facing Lesnar at SummerSlam in Minneapolis, near Lesnar’s hometown, would be symbolic. For Gunther, defeating The Beast would cement his legacy, while for Lesnar, it could serve as a fitting farewell on a grand stage.
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