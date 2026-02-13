5 Records Set In India's 93-Run Victory Over Namibia At ICC T20 World Cup 2026
India’s 93-run triumph over Namibia in the T20 World Cup 2026 produced five major records. From Ishan Kishan’s rapid fifty to India’s biggest win by runs, here’s a look at the milestones that defined the Men in Blue’s dominant display.
Ishan Kishan’s Fourth-Fastest Fifty For India In T20 World Cups
Opener Ishan Kishan lit up the contest with a blistering 20-ball fifty during his 61-run knock. His half-century is the joint fourth-fastest by an Indian in T20 World Cup history. The record remains with Yuvraj Singh, who smashed a 12-ball fifty against England in 2007. KL Rahul (18 balls in 2021) and Rohit Sharma (19 balls in 2024) occupy the next spots. Kishan’s effort ties him with Yuvraj’s 20-ball fifty against Australia in 2007, underlining his explosive batting.
India Record Second-Most 200-Plus Totals In T20 World Cups
India crossed the 200-run mark for the fourth time in T20 World Cup history, overtaking Sri Lanka and West Indies, who each have three such totals. South Africa lead the chart with six 200-plus scores. India’s previous 200-plus totals came in 2007, 2021, and 2024. This latest effort highlights their batting depth and consistency in high-scoring encounters.
India’s Biggest Win In T20 World Cup By Runs
The 93-run victory over Namibia is India’s largest margin of victory in terms of runs in T20 World Cup history. Their earlier biggest win was a 90-run triumph against England in Colombo in 2012. Other notable wins include a 73-run victory over Australia in 2014, a 71-run win against Zimbabwe in 2022, and a 68-run success against England in 2024. The latest record-breaking margin reflects India’s dominance in both batting and bowling departments.
Fourth Captain To Claim A Four-Wicket Haul In T20 World Cup
Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus became only the fourth captain to pick up a four-wicket haul in T20 World Cup history. His figures of 4/— mirrored feats by Daniel Vettori, Zeeshan Maqsood, and Rashid Khan. Vettori had taken 4/20 against India in 2007, while Zeeshan managed 4/20 against Papua New Guinea in 2021. Rashid Khan achieved the milestone twice in 2024, against Bangladesh and New Zealand. Erasmus now joins this elite list despite his team’s defeat.
Extending Most Consecutive Wins In Men’s T20 World Cup History
India extended their winning streak to ten consecutive matches in the T20 World Cup, the longest in the tournament’s history. They had already broken the record with nine straight wins after beating the USA. Previously, India had won eight in a row during the 2024 edition. No other team has reached double figures in consecutive victories, with South Africa and Australia managing eight each, and England seven. India’s streak underscores their consistency and ability to deliver under pressure.
Stay on top of all the latest Sports News, including Cricket News, Football News, WWE News, and updates from Other Sports around the world. Get live scores, match highlights, player stats, and expert analysis of every major tournament. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to never miss a sporting moment and stay connected to the action anytime, anywhere.