India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate says Pakistan may have an advantage before the February 15 T20 World Cup clash in Colombo. With Abhishek Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah battling illness, India weigh options.

India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has admitted Pakistan could hold a slight edge ahead of the teams’ T20 World Cup league match in Colombo on February 15.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, ten Doeschate stressed that India remain mentally prepared despite challenges. He pointed out Pakistan’s advantage of having already spent two weeks in Colombo, while India are still adjusting. “It’s going to be a challenge going to Colombo, where Pakistan have been for the last two weeks, and we’re fully focused on just bringing our best game to that fixture next week,” he said.

India face Namibia on February 12 in their second group encounter. Clarity over Pakistan’s participation ensures the contest will be treated purely as a sporting battle.

Concerns remain over opener Abhishek Sharma, who missed India’s first training session in New Delhi due to stomach issues. He had a poor start to the tournament, dismissed for a golden duck against the USA and unable to field in that game, with Sanju Samson stepping in. Abhishek also left a team dinner early, raising further doubts about his fitness.

Ten Doeschate confirmed the team is hopeful Abhishek will recover in time. “Abhi has still got a few issues with his tummy, but we are hopeful he will be available for the game in two days time. Bumrah is also feeling and moving a lot better,” he added.

Jasprit Bumrah also missed the USA match due to illness. India may rest Abhishek against Namibia to ensure he is fully fit for the Pakistan clash, with Samson likely to open if required.

Despite setbacks, India defeated the USA by 29 runs, thanks to Suryakumar Yadav’s unbeaten 84 and strong bowling performances from Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh.