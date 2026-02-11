5 Managers Tottenham Could Appoint Immediately After Sacking Thomas Frank
Tottenham dismissed Thomas Frank after their 2-1 loss to Newcastle. With Spurs sliding to 16th, the club must act fast. Here are five managers available right now who could step in and take charge at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Xabi Alonso
The former Real Madrid boss left the Bernabeu in January after a breakdown in relations with the dressing room. Alonso previously guided Bayer Leverkusen to an unbeaten Bundesliga title, alongside domestic cup triumphs and a Europa League final. His availability and reputation make him a standout option for Spurs.
Roberto De Zerbi
De Zerbi departed Marseille after a poor run capped by a heavy defeat to PSG. He impressed at Brighton, steering them to a historic sixth-place finish and European football. Known for developing young talent, his Premier League experience could suit Tottenham’s squad.
Xavi Hernandez
The Barcelona legend delivered La Liga and Super Cup success before leaving in 2024. Renowned for attractive football and defensive solidity, Xavi is currently free. His faith in youth and tactical pedigree could energize Spurs supporters, especially with talents like Xavi Simons in the squad.
Edin Terzic
Terzic guided Borussia Dortmund to a DFB-Pokal win and a Champions League final in 2024. His tenure nearly dethroned Bayern Munich, and he left Dortmund with dignity after finishing fifth. His tactical acumen and selfless leadership style could be welcomed in north London.
Enzo Maresca
Maresca enhanced his reputation at Chelsea, winning the UEFA Conference League and Club World Cup before being dismissed in January. Previously successful at Leicester, he has Premier League pedigree and remains linked with top jobs. Spurs could benefit from his tactical approach and recent experience in England.
