Image Credit : Getty

The Royal Rumble has long been a stage for shocking returns, and Chris Jericho could be the next. After helping establish AEW alongside Tony Khan, Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, and the Young Bucks, Jericho captured both AEW and Ring of Honor World Championships. Despite his central role in AEW’s rise, his contract is set to expire in December.

His last appearance came on April 9, when he walked out on the Learning Tree on Dynamite before taking time off to tour with Fozzy. With Triple H already repairing relationships with CM Punk and AJ Lee, the door seems open for Jericho to finish his legendary career where he became a global star.