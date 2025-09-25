Image Credit : Getty

Following Crown Jewel in Perth, the next major WWE spectacle is Survivor Series: WarGames 2025. The promotional poster already highlights Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, John Cena, and Rey Mysterio. To elevate the event further, Triple H may be holding Brock Lesnar back for a marquee role.

His absence after Wrestlepalooza could be strategic, ensuring his return feels impactful. The Beast Incarnate’s involvement in WarGames would provide WWE with a blockbuster attraction and a storyline centerpiece.