4 Reasons AJ Styles Is Set to Battle John Cena at WWE Crown Jewel 2025
John Cena’s farewell run continues at Crown Jewel 2025, and AJ Styles is his next opponent. Here’s why this match makes sense.
A Better Role Than His Current Storyline
AJ Styles recently came up short in his pursuit of the Intercontinental Championship against Dominik Mysterio, thanks to interference from El Grande Americano. Instead of continuing in a tag feud alongside Dragon Lee against Los Americanos, Styles has been redirected into a marquee singles match.
Moving him from a mid-card angle into a high-profile showdown with Cena is a far stronger use of his star power and gives fans a match worthy of a major event like Crown Jewel.
The Fans Have Been Asking for It
Whenever a major name like Cena is active, fans immediately start fantasy-booking dream matches. AJ Styles has consistently been one of the most requested opponents, alongside names like Seth Rollins.
Styles’ reputation as one of the best in-ring performers of his generation makes him a natural fit for a big-stage clash. Whether he’s a heel or a face, his popularity never wavers, and the WWE Universe has long wanted to see him square off with Cena one more time.
Their Shared History Adds Weight
Cena’s retirement tour has been built around meaningful encounters, and his history with AJ Styles makes this one stand out. Between 2016 and 2017, the two had a memorable series of matches, including bouts for the WWE Championship.
John Cena even tied Ric Flair’s record by winning his 16th world title from Styles. That rivalry proved Styles was on Cena’s level, not just an outsider from TNA. Revisiting that history at Crown Jewel gives the match instant credibility and nostalgia.
A True Attraction for Crown Jewel
With John Cena no longer holding the Undisputed WWE Championship, his appearances must feel special. A non-title match still needs a strong hook, and pitting him against Styles provides exactly that. While Logan Paul brings mainstream attention, his standing in wrestling doesn’t compare to Styles.
Two veterans with proven chemistry don’t need a heel-versus-face setup to deliver. Crown Jewel thrives on spectacle, and Cena vs. Styles is the kind of blockbuster pairing that fits perfectly.