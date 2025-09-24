Image Credit : Getty

AJ Styles recently came up short in his pursuit of the Intercontinental Championship against Dominik Mysterio, thanks to interference from El Grande Americano. Instead of continuing in a tag feud alongside Dragon Lee against Los Americanos, Styles has been redirected into a marquee singles match.

Moving him from a mid-card angle into a high-profile showdown with Cena is a far stronger use of his star power and gives fans a match worthy of a major event like Crown Jewel.