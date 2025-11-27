5 Betrayals That Could Shake Men’s WarGames Match At WWE Survivor Series 2025
WWE Survivor Series 2025 may feature shocking twists in the Men’s WarGames match.
Jey Uso Turns On Roman Reigns
Hints of a heel turn have surrounded Jey Uso for months. At Crown Jewel 2025, he accidentally cost Roman Reigns a match against Bronson Reed. WarGames could be the stage where Jey finally betrays the Original Tribal Chief, cementing himself as a heel and potentially aligning with Paul Heyman’s group.
Cody Rhodes Betrays CM Punk
Cody Rhodes has remained a top babyface, but WWE has teased a darker turn. In WarGames, tension between Rhodes and CM Punk could boil over. With no clear captain on the babyface side, Rhodes may assert himself as leader. If Punk resists, Rhodes could betray him mid-match, marking a dramatic heel turn for the Undisputed WWE Champion.
Paul Heyman Double-Crosses The Vision
Paul Heyman has a long history of shocking betrayals. Survivor Series 2025 could see him strike again, turning on the Vision to reunite with Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief has admitted his alliance with the heroic team stems from animosity toward Heyman. A sudden reunion would be a major twist, leaving the Vision vulnerable.
Brock Lesnar Tricks Logan Paul Again
An off-air RAW segment before Survivor Series showed Brock Lesnar hyping Logan Paul into a confrontation, only to leave him exposed to a beating from Roman Reigns’ team. Lesnar could repeat the trick inside WarGames, using Paul as bait to weaken the babyface side. The Beast Incarnate thrives on deception, and Logan may be his next victim.
Roman Reigns Betrays Cody Rhodes And CM Punk
Roman Reigns remains a complex figure, not fully embraced as a babyface. With ambitions to reclaim championship gold, Survivor Series could see him betray Cody Rhodes and CM Punk if they attempt to control him during the match. Such a move would plant seeds for a massive feud between the three, setting up future clashes in WWE.
