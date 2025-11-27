Image Credit : Getty

Stephanie McMahon’s role in John Cena’s career is undeniable. Back in 2002, Cena was close to being released due to his lack of charisma and average in-ring skills. Everything changed when Stephanie noticed him rapping on a bus and convinced Vince McMahon to let him try that persona in WWE.

The experiment birthed the “Doctor of Thuganomics,” transforming Cena into a star. By 2006, he was the face of the company. Stephanie’s faith in him when others doubted makes her a fitting candidate to induct him into the Hall of Fame.