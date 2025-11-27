4 WWE Icons Who Could Deliver John Cena’s Hall of Fame Induction Speech
John Cena’s Hall of Fame induction could be unforgettable. Four legendary names stand out as possible choices.
Stephanie McMahon
Stephanie McMahon’s role in John Cena’s career is undeniable. Back in 2002, Cena was close to being released due to his lack of charisma and average in-ring skills. Everything changed when Stephanie noticed him rapping on a bus and convinced Vince McMahon to let him try that persona in WWE.
The experiment birthed the “Doctor of Thuganomics,” transforming Cena into a star. By 2006, he was the face of the company. Stephanie’s faith in him when others doubted makes her a fitting candidate to induct him into the Hall of Fame.
Randy Orton
Randy Orton has been Cena’s greatest rival and one of his closest contemporaries. Since 2004, the two have clashed in countless battles, creating some of WWE’s most memorable matches. Cena became the face of WWE, while Orton thrived as its top heel. Their careers are intertwined, with Orton’s 14 world titles standing alongside Cena’s 17. Having Orton induct Cena would be a nostalgic moment, symbolizing their shared legacy and rivalry that defined an era.
CM Punk
CM Punk’s relationship with Cena was unique. Despite Punk’s outspoken nature, he never had backstage issues with Cena. Even during his famous 2011 “pipe bomb” promo, Punk singled out Cena as someone he respected. Their rivalry produced iconic storylines, especially in 2011 when Punk was at his peak. Punk left WWE in 2014 but returned in 2023, praising Cena publicly. They even faced off during Cena’s retirement tour at Night of Champions in 2025. Punk inducting Cena would be emotional, highlighting mutual respect between two of WWE’s biggest names.
Vince McMahon
Vince McMahon’s connection to Cena is deeply personal. Despite controversies surrounding McMahon, Cena has always defended him, openly expressing love and gratitude. McMahon hasn’t appeared in WWE since early 2024, but Cena’s induction could bring him back for one night. Considering Vince gave Cena the platform to become a global superstar, his presence would carry immense weight. Only Cena could make such a moment possible, and it would be fitting for McMahon to induct him.
Stay on top of all the latest Sports News, including Cricket News, Football News, WWE News, and updates from Other Sports around the world. Get live scores, match highlights, player stats, and expert analysis of every major tournament. Download the Asianet News Official App to never miss a sporting moment and stay connected to the action anytime, anywhere.