Star Australian wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy went unsold in the WPL 2026 auction. New Zealand's Amelia Kerr was bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 3 crore, while South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt went to Delhi Capitals for Rs 1.10 crore.

Major Upset as Alyssa Healy Goes Unsold

Star Australia wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy went unsold during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 auction on Thursday. Healy was the first name to go under the hammer during the WPL 2026 auction. Healy has struggled with fitness issues since last year's T20 World Cup. She also struggled for rhythm in the ongoing Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) season. Earlier, she was bought for Rs 70 lakh by UP Warriorz in the WPL 2023 auction.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Amelia Kerr Fetches Rs 3 Crore from Mumbai Indians

New Zealand star Amelia Kerr went to the Mumbai Indians for Rs three crore. Kerr was part of the two championship-winning Mumbai squads in WPL.

During the WPL 2026 auction, UP Warriorz and Mumbai had a heated battle for the New Zealand star; eventually, MI got her for Rs three crore. Previously, Kerr was signed for Rs one crore in WPL 2023.

Delhi Capitals Snap Up Laura Wolvaardt

South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt was sold to the Delhi Capitals for Rs 1.10 crore. Wolvaardt had a superb outing with the bat during the ICC Women's World Cup 2025.

Her base price was Rs 30 lakh at this year's auction. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opened the bidding for her, but Delhi Capitals joined the fray, and her price zoomed to Rs 85 lakh in no time. Delhi Capitals kept pressure on Royal Challengers Bengaluru by bidding intensively and eventually got her for INR 1.1 crore.

It is a good signing for Delhi, as they can use Laura as captain, and she can open the innings alongside Shafali Verma in the WPL 2026 season. Notably, Capitals had released Australian legend Meg Lanning ahead of the WPL 2026 auction and now Wolvaardt replaces her.

Other Unsold Players

South Africa opener Tazmin Brits and Indian player S Meghana also went unsold during the WPL 2026 auction.

WPL 2026 Auction Pool

A total of 277 cricketers will be going under the hammer at WPL 2026 auction. Out of 277 players, 194 are Indian players, and 83 cricketers are overseas. Of the 194 Indian players, 52 are capped, while 83 overseas players feature 66 capped players. (ANI)