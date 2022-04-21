EPL 2022-23: How much transfer budget will Manchester United hand Erik ten Hag ahead of mass exodus?

Manchester United is set to appoint Erik ten Hag as its new full-time manager. Meanwhile, here's how much the club would give him transfer budget this summer ahead of a mass exodus.

It is nearly official, as Erik ten Hag is set to take over full-time managerial duties at Manchester United. He will be replacing current caretaker boss Ralf Rangnick, as the German will be taking on the consultancy duties at Old Trafford. Meanwhile, the Dutchman remains committed to defending champion Ajax until the Eredivisie 2021-22 season-end.

However, as fans wait for the imminent arrival of ten Hag, they wonder what could be United's activity in the summer transfer market. If reports are to be believed, 10-12 players could leave the club as a part of a mass exodus. As the club looks for a complete revolution, the Dutchman could be given a budget of around £200 million to rebuild the squad. ALSO READ: AGUERO, DROGBA, SCHOLES AND THREE OTHER LEGENDS HONOURED TO BE PREMIER LEAGUE HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES

Ten Hag will also be bringing in his assistant Mitchell van der Gaag, while the club has agreed to a £2.5 million compensation package for the former with Ajax. As per The Mirror, the players at Old Trafford are well aware of the Dutchman's arrival and the club's restructuring, which could impact their careers.

Earlier, renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano had affirmed that ten Hag would also decide whether to continue with the players out on loan, as Donny van de Beek and Anthony Martial will be returning from their respective loan spells at Everton and Sevilla. However, Mirror reports that the Dutchman might give a chance to van de Beek to revive his career at United. On the other hand, United midfielder Nemanja Matic has already announced that he will leave the club for free at the end of the season, with Jose Mourinho's Roma eyeing him. ALSO READ: Man United's Hannibal Mejbri sends strong message after cameo against Liverpool

