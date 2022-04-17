Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EPL 2021-22: Ralf Rangnick yet to decide on Ronaldo's future following Norwich City hat-trick

    First Published Apr 17, 2022, 2:42 PM IST

    Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick against Norwich City helped Manchester United win 3-2 in the EPL 2021-22. Meanwhile, Ralf Rangnick is yet to decide on the future of the Portuguese.

    It turned out to be an unexpectedly thrilling match between record 20-time former champion Manchester United and the relegation-threatened Norwich City in the 2021-22 English Premier League (EPL) clast at Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday. Club talisman Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick to help the hosts edge past 3-2. However, club manager Ralf Rangnick remains undecided on the Portuguese's future.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    As for the match, it all started with Ronaldo striking twice in the opening half in the seventh and 32nd minute before Kieran Dowell pulled one back at the stroke of half-time. While Teemu Pukki levelled it in the 52nd, a glorious free-kick from Ronaldo in the 76th sealed the deal. It was the Portuguese's 37th goal this season in 21 matches across tournaments, while it was his 60th career hat-trick, as he is not set to earn an £850,000 bonus for scoring above 20 this season, as per his contract.

    ALSO READ: Crazy Man United fans urge Elon Musk to purchase the club instead of owning Twitter

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    However, Ronaldo's future remains doubtful as United struggles for fourth place. Failure to seal a UEFA Champions League (UCL) berth could spell the end of Ronaldo's stint at Old Trafford, while incoming manager Erik ten Hag also does not seem keen on having the Portuguese as a part of his plans. Nonetheless, Rangnick did not comment on anything significant related to Ronnie.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "This is, in the end, not my decision. Cristiano has got another year of the contract. It will be a decision for the new manager to take with the board. Again, he showed against Tottenham and today's game that he could be the difference-maker in moments like this, in games like this. It is not a coincidence that he has the best goalscoring record of all players in history. He showed that again today," stated Rangnick after the victory.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs LSG, Mumbai Indians-Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul elated with unique century despite being fine for slow over-rate-ayh

    IPL 2022: KL Rahul elated with unique century despite being fined for slow over-rate

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 GT vs CSK gujarat-chennai Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, GT vs CSK, Match Prediction: Can Chennai continue its winning momentum against an in-form Gujarat?

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 PBKS vs SRH punjab-hyderabad Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, PBKS vs SRH, Match Prediction: Hyderabad aims to keep rising, eyes Punjab domination

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, DC vs RCB: Glenn Maxwell-Dinesh Karthik-Josh Hazlewood pile misery on Delhi, Twitter lauds Bangalore-ayh

    IPL 2022, DC vs RCB: Maxwell-Karthik-Hazlewood pile misery on Delhi, Twitter lauds Bangalore

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, DC vs RCB: Fans hail Bangalore Glenn Maxwell-Dinesh Karthik after clinical batting display against Delhi-ayh

    IPL 2022, DC vs RCB: Fans hail Maxwell-Karthik after clinical batting display against Delhi

    Recent Stories

    REET 2022; Registration to commence on April 17; here's how to apply - adt

    REET 2022: Registration to commence on April 17; here's how to apply

    Shahid Kapoor shares adorable video with dad Pankaj Kapur from Jersey sets watch drb

    Shahid Kapoor shares adorable video with dad Pankaj Kapur from Jersey sets; watch

    Pakistan Ambassador summoned by Taliban over airstrikes in Afghanistan's Khost, Kunar-dnm

    Pakistan Ambassador summoned by Taliban over airstrikes in Afghanistan’s Khost, Kunar

    Assam Heavy rainfall, storms claim 14 lives, damages over 12,000 houses in 2 days-dnm

    Assam: Heavy rainfall, storms claim 14 lives, damages over 12,000 houses in 2 days

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: My aim is to do something special for the country - Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB Dinesh Karthik-ayh

    IPL 2022: My aim is to do something special for the country - RCB's Dinesh Karthik

    Recent Videos

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians MI is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav

    Video Icon
    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    Video Icon
    Artificial lungs at PM Narendra Modi Varanasi seat turn grey in just two days

    Artificial lungs at PM Modi's Varanasi seat turn grey in just 2 days

    Video Icon
    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and donts

    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and don'ts

    Video Icon