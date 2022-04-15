Man United fans urge Elon Musk to purchase the club instead of owning Twitter

Elon Musk is planning on owning Twitter for $41 billion. However, Manchester United fans want him to purchase the club for that amount.

Elon Musk happens to be the wealthiest personality in the world. Recently, he planned to own social media giant Twitter for a whopping price of $41 billion. However, the Manchester United fans feel that he should invest his hard-earned money where it actually matters by owning the football club.

If you are not aware, Musk has a net worth of $265 billion, as he owns giant companies like Tesla Automobiles and SpaceX. Although he is unsure if his Twitter takeover bid will be accepted, United fans have constantly requested him of late to own the club. Fans have grown frustrated with the club's current owners, The Glazers, and have desperately demanded a change.

ALSO READ: Man United appoint architects who built Tottenham ground to revamp Old Trafford

United fans took to the club's training ground at Carrington, demanding The Glazers' exit. Banners reading 'Glazers out' and 'Disgrace - Not fit to wear the shirt' were held. While the club beefed up security and called the police, the protesters continued to do their part peacefully, firing red smoke flares. The protests have heated up following an immature outing by the club this season, as this would be United's fifth successive season without a trophy.

talkSPORT host and United fan Andy Goldstein wrote on Twitter, "Elon, Elon. Retract ur offer. Buy Manchester united. Spend £2b on the best players in the world. Win everything. And then boast about it on Twitter." On the other hand, another fan penned, "Please buy Man Utd. All Man Utd fans would love it. Our club is currently being destroyed by the Glazer family. please. #GlazersOut."

ALSO READ: Ronaldo Jr copies his dad's 'Siuuu' celebration; Man United fans want him to wear No.7

Meanwhile, another fan recorded, "Buy manchester united, spend a few billion on the best players in the world, put tesla and SpaceX on the jerseys, therefore, associating the brand with success and victory and winning every trophy imaginable with club that has already won everything for 150 years."