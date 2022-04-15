Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Man United fans urge Elon Musk to purchase the club instead of owning Twitter

    Elon Musk is planning on owning Twitter for $41 billion. However, Manchester United fans want him to purchase the club for that amount.

    Manchester United fans urge Elon Musk to purchase the club instead of owning Twitter-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kolkata, First Published Apr 15, 2022, 8:53 PM IST

    Elon Musk happens to be the wealthiest personality in the world. Recently, he planned to own social media giant Twitter for a whopping price of $41 billion. However, the Manchester United fans feel that he should invest his hard-earned money where it actually matters by owning the football club.

    If you are not aware, Musk has a net worth of $265 billion, as he owns giant companies like Tesla Automobiles and SpaceX. Although he is unsure if his Twitter takeover bid will be accepted, United fans have constantly requested him of late to own the club. Fans have grown frustrated with the club's current owners, The Glazers, and have desperately demanded a change.

    ALSO READ: Man United appoint architects who built Tottenham ground to revamp Old Trafford

    United fans took to the club's training ground at Carrington, demanding The Glazers' exit. Banners reading 'Glazers out' and 'Disgrace - Not fit to wear the shirt' were held. While the club beefed up security and called the police, the protesters continued to do their part peacefully, firing red smoke flares. The protests have heated up following an immature outing by the club this season, as this would be United's fifth successive season without a trophy.

    talkSPORT host and United fan Andy Goldstein wrote on Twitter, "Elon, Elon. Retract ur offer. Buy Manchester united. Spend £2b on the best players in the world. Win everything. And then boast about it on Twitter." On the other hand, another fan penned, "Please buy Man Utd. All Man Utd fans would love it. Our club is currently being destroyed by the Glazer family. please. #GlazersOut."

    ALSO READ: Ronaldo Jr copies his dad's 'Siuuu' celebration; Man United fans want him to wear No.7

    Meanwhile, another fan recorded, "Buy manchester united, spend a few billion on the best players in the world, put tesla and SpaceX on the jerseys, therefore, associating the brand with success and victory and winning every trophy imaginable with club that has already won everything for 150 years."

    Last Updated Apr 15, 2022, 8:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings CSK players participate in Kolam challenge ahead of Puthandu-ayh

    IPL 2022: CSK players participate in Kolam challenge ahead of Puthandu

    Huge disappointment - Xavi after Barcelona ouster to Eintracht Frankfurt in UEFA Europa League UEL-ayh

    "Huge disappointment" - Xavi after Barcelona ouster to Eintracht Frankfurt in Europa League

    Joe Root resigns as England Test skipper; fans honour him-ayh

    Joe Root resigns as England Test skipper; fans honour him

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 SRH vs KKR hyderabad-kolkata Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, SRH vs KKR, Match Prediction: Dominant Kolkata aims for success against a spirited Hyderabad

    IPL 2022: 'This is the Hardik Pandya India needs' - Twitter explodes after GT captain shines in win over RR snt

    IPL 2022: 'This is the Hardik Pandya India needs' - Twitter explodes after GT captain shines in win over RR

    Recent Stories

    Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal rejects Elon Musk's Twitter takeover bid, Tesla boss takes jab-dnm

    Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal rejects Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover bid, Tesla boss takes jab

    5 Indian spices that rule kitchens across the world-dnm

    5 Indian spices that rule kitchens across the world

    Skin care: Why cleansing, toning and moisturizing you skin daily is a must-dnm

    Skin care: Why cleansing, toning and moisturizing you skin daily is a must

    Juice them away for glowing skin: Elixirs to drink for a healthy, rejuvenating skin-dnm

    Juice them away for glowing skin: Elixirs to drink for a healthy, rejuvenating skin

    Download Facebook Videos in 3 Easy Steps with Snapsave

    Download Facebook Videos in 3 Easy Steps with Snapsave

    Recent Videos

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians MI is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav

    Video Icon
    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    Video Icon
    Artificial lungs at PM Narendra Modi Varanasi seat turn grey in just two days

    Artificial lungs at PM Modi's Varanasi seat turn grey in just 2 days

    Video Icon
    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and donts

    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and don'ts

    Video Icon