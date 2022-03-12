EPL 2021-22, Matchday 29 preview: United-Tottenham, Arsenal-Leicester to headline

The EPL 2021-22 will see Matchday 29 happening over the weekend. Here, we present the top sides' preview, with a couple of big matches scheduled.

It is expected to be an entertaining weekend as the 2021-22 English Premier League (EPL) conducts its Matchday 29 commitments this weekend, starting Saturday. A couple of big matches have been scheduled, while the top sides would aim for wins as they race for the European spot, besides some aiming for a top-four finish. Here are the previews involving the big teams.

Liverpool looks to pummel Brighton and Hove Albion

Second-placed Liverpool will travel to take on 13th-placed Brighton on Saturday. Given the current form, it should be an easy ride for the visitors, while The Reds could also switch to its ruthless mode, pummelling the Seagulls with many goals. Nonetheless, the result will hardly affect Liverpool's league positioning.

Manchester United faces tricky task against Tottenham Hotspur

Fifth-placed United will look to get back to winning ways as it hosts seventh-placed Tottenham on Saturday, with the latter being highly unstable of late. While the hosts lost against Manchester City last week 1-4, the visitors are coming off a 5-0 win over Everton. Thus, the momentum is with the Spurs, as a win could take it to fourth, while a loss might see it falling to eighth. As for the Red Devils, a win could take it fourth, while a loss might push it down to seventh.

Chelsea aims to demolish Newcastle United

Third-placed Chelsea is in an unsettling situation after sanctions are imposed on its owner Roman Abramovich. Nonetheless, it would not look to get too much distracted as it hosts 14th-placed Newcastle United on Sunday. It should be a comfortable task for The Blues, while the result will not affect its standing.

West Ham United up against a spirited Aston Villa

Sixth-placed West Ham will be hosting ninth-placed Aston Villa on Sunday. While the hosts eye the top-four, the visitors hunt for a European spot. The match will be close, but the Hammers might squeeze through, possibly taking it back to fourth, while a defeat could push it down to eighth.

Arsenal faces Leicester in an interesting clash

Fourth-placed Arsenal will be involved in an engaging tie against 12th-placed Leicester on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium. Given the current situation, the hosts are the favourites. However, the visitors can spring in a surprise at any time. A win for the Gunners keeps it at fourth, while a loss might see it going down to seventh. As for the Foxes, a win could take it to ninth, while a defeat might push it down to 14th.