    Is ten Hag already in contact with United players ahead of potential managerial role?

    First Published Mar 11, 2022, 5:29 PM IST

    Erik ten Hag is linked to a potential managerial role at Manchester United. Meanwhile, he is reportedly already in contact with the club's player.

    Manchester United is currently being managed by Ralf Rangnick on an interim basis, while the club continues its hunt for a new full-time manager. Current Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag has been linked to a potential move to Old Trafford to take up the role. In the meantime, he has reportedly begun plans to manage the Red Devils.

    Rangnick will be stepping down from the role following the season-end, as United has not shown a significant improvement to give the German the full-time position. Meanwhile, Mauricio Pochettino happens to be another leading candidate in the race, while the United players also prefer him. Although he is currently guiding Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), the club's failure to progress beyond the pre-quarters in the ongoing UEFA Champions League (UCL) has jeopardised his position.

    ALSO READ: Does Rangnick favour particular types of players at Man United? Dalot reveals

    As per The Times, ten Hag is already in contact with the United players via third parties, gathering information about the club. The Dutchman has gained a significant reputation for turning Ajax into a powerhouse in the last five years. He is famous for his attractive and attacking football, leading the side to UCL semis the previous season.

    United is looking to confirm its managerial hiring as soon as possible to begin early preparations for next season. Another prominent name to be linked to the role is Carlo Ancelotti, who is currently managing Real Madrid and was the side to oust Pochettino's PSG in the UCL this week. According to Sportsmail, the Argentine could be sacked despite the club on course for a Ligue 1 title.

    ALSO READ: EPL 2021-22 - Ronaldo misses yet another training session with hip injury

    The report adds that Pochettino might consider the United role if the club considers him the first-choice for the position. While he was linked to the club last December after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer parted ways, his current commitments with PSG made the Red Devils reluctant. The Argentine wants to return to England, as he continues to live in a posh Paris hotel while his family stays in England.

    As per sources, ten Hag is currently among the genuine rivals for Pochettino, while Ajax will not stop him if he receives an offer from United. It is being believed that the uncertainty over Rangnick's managerial future and who would guide the side has taken a toll on the Red Devils' performance. At the same time, the German is all set to enter into a consultant role at Old Trafford, as United keeps struggling for a top-four finish.

