Is ten Hag already in contact with United players ahead of potential managerial role?

Erik ten Hag is linked to a potential managerial role at Manchester United. Meanwhile, he is reportedly already in contact with the club's player.

Manchester United is currently being managed by Ralf Rangnick on an interim basis, while the club continues its hunt for a new full-time manager. Current Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag has been linked to a potential move to Old Trafford to take up the role. In the meantime, he has reportedly begun plans to manage the Red Devils.

Rangnick will be stepping down from the role following the season-end, as United has not shown a significant improvement to give the German the full-time position. Meanwhile, Mauricio Pochettino happens to be another leading candidate in the race, while the United players also prefer him. Although he is currently guiding Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), the club's failure to progress beyond the pre-quarters in the ongoing UEFA Champions League (UCL) has jeopardised his position.

As per The Times, ten Hag is already in contact with the United players via third parties, gathering information about the club. The Dutchman has gained a significant reputation for turning Ajax into a powerhouse in the last five years. He is famous for his attractive and attacking football, leading the side to UCL semis the previous season.

United is looking to confirm its managerial hiring as soon as possible to begin early preparations for next season. Another prominent name to be linked to the role is Carlo Ancelotti, who is currently managing Real Madrid and was the side to oust Pochettino's PSG in the UCL this week. According to Sportsmail, the Argentine could be sacked despite the club on course for a Ligue 1 title.

The report adds that Pochettino might consider the United role if the club considers him the first-choice for the position. While he was linked to the club last December after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer parted ways, his current commitments with PSG made the Red Devils reluctant. The Argentine wants to return to England, as he continues to live in a posh Paris hotel while his family stays in England.