EPL 2021-22: Thomas Tuchel hints at things getting worse for Chelsea off-pitch

Chelsea managed to Norwich City 3-1 in its 2021-22 EPL clash. However, Thomas Tuchel has warned that things do not look merrier off the pitch for The Blues.

Reigning European champion and English Premier League (EPL) giants Chelsea came up with a decent performance to outlast relegation-threatened Norwich City 3-1 away from home on Thursday. The win faintly keeps it in the hunt for the title. However, head coach Thomas Tuchel has warned that things do not look merrier for The Blues off-pitch as it is on-pitch.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has been hit with sanctions by the United Kingdom (UK) government, freezing his assets. While he was contemplating selling the club, it was put on hold due to the sanction, despite him claiming that the proceedings from the sale would be donated to the war victims. Although a special sporting licence allows it to compete as a club, bans have been imposed on tickets and merchandise sales.

Chelsea is not allowed to spend more than £20,000 on travel, while the income generated through broadcast deals and the tournament prize money has been frozen for now. Its jersey sponsor, Three, has already suspended the agreement, while other sponsors assess the situation. On the same note, Tuchel believes that things could get worse for The Blues hereon.

"I didn't see that coming yesterday, and I don't know what is coming tomorrow. The level of impact it has, today's news, is high. In time, we don't know how big. We cannot influence it. I am still happy to be here and still happy to be the manager of a strong team," Tuchel said during the post-match press conference.

"So far, we can trust each other, and this will not change. As long as we have enough shirts and a bus to drive to the games, we will be there and will compete hard. Everybody can be very sure that we focus on us, to keep the attitude and the mentality right on the training ground and within the team," concluded Tuchel.