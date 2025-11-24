Aiden Markram’s outrageous slip catch off Marco Jansen stunned India and sent Nitish Reddy packing in the 2nd Test.

South Africa’s fielding brilliance was on full display in the second Test against India, with Aiden Markram producing a fabulous catch at third slip to dismiss Nitish Kumar Reddy. The moment came during India’s first innings, when Marco Jansen unleashed a sharp short‑pitched delivery that surprised the young batter. Reddy, who had looked composed with 10 runs off 15 balls, attempted to fend off the rising ball but could not control the shot.

Stationed at third slip, Markram reacted instantly. The edge flew quickly and low, demanding sharp reflexes. Diving across with perfect timing, Markram stretched out his right hand and plucked the ball inches above the turf. It was the kind of catch that lifts a team’s spirits, especially in a high‑pressure Test match. The South African players erupted in celebration, acknowledging both Jansen’s hostile bowling and Markram’s athleticism.

India’s innings had already been under pressure, with Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 58 the only substantial contribution. KL Rahul fell for 22, Sai Sudharsan managed 15, and debutant Dhruv Jurel was dismissed for a duck. Captain Rishabh Pant added just 7 before Jadeja and Reddy tried to steady the innings. But Markram’s brilliance cut short Reddy’s stay, leaving India further exposed.

The dismissal was part of a disciplined South African bowling effort. Jansen finished with figures of 2 for 28 from 12 overs, while Harmer and Maharaj chipped in with crucial wickets. India’s batting card reflected the struggle: only three boundaries from Reddy before his dismissal, and a strike rate of 66.66 that hinted at intent but lacked substance.

