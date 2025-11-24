Cristiano Ronaldo scored a spectacular bicycle kick in stoppage time to complete Al-Nassr's 4-1 victory over Al Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League. The win, also featuring goals from Joao Felix, Wesley, and Sadio Mane.

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to prove that time has no power over his brilliance. The 40-year-old Portuguese icon produced another moment of magic on Sunday, scoring an outstanding bicycle kick to cap Al-Nassr’s dominant 4-1 victory over Al Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League.

Returning from international duty with Portugal-where he was sent off against Ireland but still celebrated his country's World Cup qualification-Ronaldo delivered a goal every bit as breathtaking as those from his prime years. If he features in the 2026 tournament, it will be a record sixth World Cup appearance for the veteran forward.

Al-Nassr maintained their flawless league run with nine wins from nine matches. The breakthrough came six minutes before halftime when Joao Felix found the net, and Wesley doubled the advantage just three minutes later. Al Khaleej briefly reignited hope as Murad Al-Hawsawi struck early in the second half, but Sadio Mane restored the two-goal cushion in the 77th minute to keep Al-Nassr firmly in control.

Acrobatics in stoppage time

Ronaldo saved his best for last. Deep into stoppage time, he met a cross from the right wing with a perfectly timed overhead kick, sending the ball rocketing past the keeper. The stunning strike instantly drew comparisons to his famous goal for Real Madrid against Juventus in the 2018 Champions League quarter-final-a reminder of a skill few have ever mastered.

Social media reaction

The special goal from Cristiano Ronaldo had social media buzzing with many comparing it to his famous 2017 bicycle kick against Juventus. Check some reactions:

