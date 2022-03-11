Does Rangnick favour particular types of players at Man United? Dalot reveals

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    It is not turning out to be an easy ride for Manchester United. It is currently placed fifth and is struggling for a top-four finish, while it has been lined up against the top sides in the remaining few fixtures as the season approaches its end. In the meantime, club defender Diogo Dalot revealed the types of players the German prefers.

    Recently, Dalot revealed that Rangnick had a knack for favouring players who were into high-pressing. It does not come as a surprise, as the German is known for his high-pressing tactics. He is also called the 'Godfather of gegenpressing'. While Dalot has missed out on a few of the games recently, with Rangnick favouring Victor Lindelof and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, he is expected to return for Saturday's match against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford.

    ALSO READ: EPL 2021-22 - Thomas Tuchel hints at things getting worse for Chelsea off-pitch

    "The fact that my numbers have increased a lot has to do with the combination of several aspects. First, the physical and the playing part, which for me has always been the priority, and having that rhythm of play and the willingness to play game after game gives me more physical capacity to do that for longer," Dalot told United.

    "Then, of course, the training part, where especially last year I spent many moments alone, with [Stefan] Pioli and his assistants, where I focused mainly on the mental part. I have the speed, and I have the strength. Now, we are going to use that more intelligently in many moments, trying to read and anticipate the play," added Dalot.

    ALSO READ: EPL 2021-22 - Ronaldo misses yet another training session with hip injury

    Notably, Dalot's form had improved when Rangnick was appointed United's caretaker manager. He possessed an average of seven balls per game and shots on target among United defenders (23%) under him. Among the other stats currently, he has the highest percentage of challenges (62%), tackles won (70%), 14 challenges per game, winning nine challenges, best aerial duels (64%), defensive challenges won (63%), and successful tackles are averaging 2.8.

    "The messages that Mr Ralf has been passing are also critical. He likes reactive, intelligent players who know how to read the game and press high, but to make an anticipated pressure that results from reading the play. I confess that it has worked, and I have noticed it, especially in the statistics of ball recovery. Putting all these pieces together has been the key to having these numbers," Dalot concluded.

