Stuart Broad addressed his viral stunned-silence reaction during the first Ashes Test, saying it reflected the disbelief of every England fan as they watched another batting collapse that led to an eight-wicket defeat to Australia in Perth.

Former England pacer turned commentator Stuart Broad broke the silence over his viral reaction to England's collapse in the second innings of the recently concluded first Ashes Test against Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth. England, led by Ben Stokes, suffered an eight-wicket defeat to Australia in an Ashes series opener.

After being bundled out for 164 in the second innings, England set a 205-run target for Australia to chase. The visitors failed to defend the total as the hosts chased down the target in 28.2 overs, with Travis Head unleashing a blistering counterattacking game and playing a brilliant knock of 123 off 83 balls, taking the game away from England. His 117-run stand for the second wicket with Marnus Labuschagne, who scored an unbeaten 51 off 49 balls, completely shut the door on England.

England, on the other hand, suffered batting collapses in both innings of the Perth opener. For the first time since 1921, England were bundled out twice across two days, exposing their frailty in their batting under serious pressure.

Stuart Broad Stunned Silence Caught Attention

Stuart Broad, who is part of the Channel Seven commentary panel, caught the attention of the netizens after the video went viral on social media, where he simply closed his eyes, took a deep breath, and pinched the bridge of his nose after Joe Root’s wicket in the second innings of the Perth opener.

Speaking to the Sydney Herald Morning, Stuart Broad stated that the reaction was a genuine expression of disbelief that mirrored the feelings of every England fan watching the collapse unfold.

“I think that was exactly how every England cricket fan felt, if I’m honest. You just wanted to close your eyes for 10 seconds and just hope it wasn’t true, what you were watching. That got clipped up and put on social media and turned into a bit of a GIF.” Broad said.

“I think that’s a genuine reaction and emotion, and that’s why we love Ashes cricket so much because it brings that emotion out of you, whether you’re Australian or English. The game was moving every hour, and you didn’t know what was going to happen,” he added.

In the second innings, England were at 65/1, with Ollie Pope and Ben Duckett building the partnership. Thereafter, things went rapidly off track as they collapsed to 88/6 in just 8.2 overs and eventually bundled out for 164, handing Travis Head and Australia a winning position by the afternoon session.

Despite a 40-run first innings lead, the visitors squandered the advantage with an error-ridden second innings that swung the momentum firmly Australia’s way.

‘We’re In For a Great Summer’

The first Ashes Test was concluded in just two days, marking one of the shortest Ashes encounters in recent history and igniting anticipation for how the remainder of the series will unfold.

Speaking about the intensity of the Ashes series, Stuart Broad stated that England must seize key moments better to stay competitive amid the series’s relentless pace and emotions.

“If the cricket continues with that pace and velocity and emotion, we’re in for a great summer, but England just need to grab those moments in the game slightly better," the former England pacer.

Since the 2010-11 Ashes series, England have been searching for a win on Australian soil, a drought that underlines the magnitude of their challenge heading into the remaining matches of the tour. The Ben Stokes-led side will aim to make a comeback when they take on Australia in the second Ashes Test at the Gabba in Brisbane on December 4.