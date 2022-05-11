Do boos from PSG fans affect Lionel Messi? Angel Di Maria clarifies

Lionel Messi has not had the best of his maiden season with PSG. His underperformance has led to the PSG fans booing him, while Angel Di Maria has affirmed that it hardly affects Messi.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi is playing for a club outside his childhood club Barcelona for the first time. As he signed for French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last season, he was expected to make an instant impact, judging by the magnitude of a player he is. However, he has struggled, while of late, he has been subject to boos from the PSG fans, as his PSG and Argentine teammate Angel Di Maria has backed him.

Image Credit: Getty Images

So far, in 32 matches for PSG, Messi has netted just nine times, his sixth career single figure in a season. Although he has won the Ligue 1 title with the side, he would not be impressed by his performance, as it is evident that he has been struggling after getting out of his comfort zone from Barcelona, where he ruled for 17 years. Meanwhile, Di Maria has stated that Messi is not concerned by the boos. ALSO READ: Liverpool's Klopp hails 'machine' Mane amid Bayern Munich, Barcelona transfer links

Image Credit: Getty Images

"The best player in the world whistled. It's hard to believe. But, here at the club, people, the ultras, are demanding, they are very passionate, and they see the best players coming in, and we are eliminated in the last 16 of the Champions League. It's normal that they are disappointed. It happens everywhere," Di Maria told Urbana Play FM, reports Goal.

Image Credit: Getty Images

"Here, it happens with the best in the world. Leo does not pay attention. It's a detail. It's football. We know it's like that. It has to be like that. We have to be strong. It's football. These kinds of things happen," added Di Maria, whose future in Paris will end in June, as he is reportedly Juventus bound. ALSO READ: Ronald Araujo out of danger, confirms Xavi after Barcelona's win against Celta Vigo

Image Credit: Getty Images