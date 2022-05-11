Ronald Araujo out of danger, confirms Xavi after Barcelona's win against Celta Vigo
Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo suffered a concussion following a clash of heads with team-mate Gavi during the Catalan club's 3-1 win at the Camp Nou.
Image Credit: Getty Images
In what sent shockwaves among football fans, Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo was taken to hospital after being concussed in a La Liga clash against Celta Vigo on Tuesday.
The 23-year-old suffered the injury following a clash of heads with team-mate Gavi after about an hour of the Catalan club's 3-1 win at the Camp Nou. The Uruguayan had lengthy treatment on the pitch before an ambulance took him away.
Following this shocking incident, Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez provided an update on Araujo's health. "The doctor has told us he is conscious. He will spend the night in the hospital but he is out of danger. The doctor said we shouldn't worry, that he will spend the night in hospital as a precaution, nothing more," the Spaniard said.
A statement from the club had previously read, "Ronald Araujo has suffered a concussion and has been taken to the hospital to undergo further testing."
Fans chanted "U-RU-GUAYO" from the stands following his substitution. At the end of the game, Barcelona came out on top thanks to a strike from Memphis Depay in the 30th minute and two goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang either side of half-time.
Iago Aspas pulled one back for Celta Vigo before the incident involving Uruguay international Araujo, who recently signed a new Barcelona contract that contained a staggering 1 billion euro buyout clause.
The victory left Barcelona seven points in front of Sevilla ahead of the rival’s home match against relegation-threatened Mallorca on Wednesday. The Catalan club was eight points ahead of fourth-place Atlético Madrid, which visits Elche on Wednesday. Finishing second is important because it guarantees a place in the lucrative Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.