Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ronald Araujo out of danger, confirms Xavi after Barcelona's win against Celta Vigo

    First Published May 11, 2022, 10:48 AM IST

    Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo suffered a concussion following a clash of heads with team-mate Gavi during the Catalan club's 3-1 win at the Camp Nou.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    In what sent shockwaves among football fans, Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo was taken to hospital after being concussed in a La Liga clash against Celta Vigo on Tuesday. 

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The 23-year-old suffered the injury following a clash of heads with team-mate Gavi after about an hour of the Catalan club's 3-1 win at the Camp Nou. The Uruguayan had lengthy treatment on the pitch before an ambulance took him away.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Following this shocking incident, Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez provided an update on Araujo's health. "The doctor has told us he is conscious. He will spend the night in the hospital but he is out of danger. The doctor said we shouldn't worry, that he will spend the night in hospital as a precaution, nothing more," the Spaniard said.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    A statement from the club had previously read, "Ronald Araujo has suffered a concussion and has been taken to the hospital to undergo further testing."

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Fans chanted "U-RU-GUAYO" from the stands following his substitution. At the end of the game, Barcelona came out on top thanks to a strike from Memphis Depay in the 30th minute and two goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang either side of half-time.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Iago Aspas pulled one back for Celta Vigo before the incident involving Uruguay international Araujo, who recently signed a new Barcelona contract that contained a staggering 1 billion euro buyout clause.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The victory left Barcelona seven points in front of Sevilla ahead of the rival’s home match against relegation-threatened Mallorca on Wednesday. The Catalan club was eight points ahead of fourth-place Atlético Madrid, which visits Elche on Wednesday. Finishing second is important because it guarantees a place in the lucrative Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs GT: Fans rejoice as Gujarat Titans decimate Lucknow Super Giants to seal playoffs berth-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs GT: Fans rejoice as Gujarat decimates Lucknow to seal playoffs berth

    football End of an era! EA Sports and FIFA part ways; call to join EA Sports FC club grows snt

    End of an era! EA Sports and FIFA part ways; call to join EA Sports FC club grows

    football 'Madness': Sensational Haaland and Alvarez in Man City's kitty send fans into a tizzy snt

    'Madness': Sensational Haaland and Alvarez in Man City's kitty send fans into a tizzy

    Rome Masters 2022: Netizens happy as Novak Djokovic comfortably dispatches Aslan Karatsev-ayh

    Rome Masters 2022: Netizens happy as Novak Djokovic comfortably dispatches Aslan Karatsev

    Manchester City confirms Erling Haalands blockbuster signing, social media explodes-ayh

    Manchester City confirms Erling Haaland's blockbuster signing, social media explodes

    Recent Stories

    KGF Chapter 2 Day 27 Will Yash film cross Rs 425 crores in Hindi drb

    KGF Chapter 2 Day 27: Will Yash’s film cross Rs 425 crores in Hindi?

    Elon Musk Neuralink rival Synchron launches human trial of brain implant in US gcw

    Elon Musk's Neuralink rival Synchron launches human trial of brain implant in US

    Heavy rain lashes parts of Andhra Pradesh as Cyclone Asani nears red alert issued top updates gcw

    Heavy rain lashes parts of Andhra Pradesh as Cyclone Asani nears, red alert issued | Top updates

    Gratitude to brilliant scientists PM Modi shares clip of 1998 Pokhran nuclear tests on National Technology Day gcw

    'Gratitude to brilliant scientists': PM shares clip of 1998 Pokhran nuclear tests on National Technology Day

    National Technology Day 2022 Know history significance theme of the year and more gcw

    National Technology Day 2022: Know history, significance, theme of the year and more

    Recent Videos

    Cyclone Asani: Golden chariot washes ashore Andhra coast

    Cyclone Asani: Temple-type structure washes ashore Andhra coast

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon
    AAP in power Khalistani activities have surged in Punjab BJP gcw

    On Khalistan flag incident in Himachal, BJP takes sharp dig at Kejriwal's AAP

    Video Icon
    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Video Icon