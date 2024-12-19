Ashwin's retirement: Sudden or planned? Friend reveals months of contemplation behind decision; read post

The cricket world was left in shock as Ravichandran Ashwin, India's second-highest Test wicket-taker, announced his retirement from international cricket after the drawn third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) in Brisbane. While his decision appeared abrupt, a revelation by his close friend, Aravind Raghavan, suggests Ashwin had been contemplating this move for months.

"LEGENDS ARE MADE !! It never really stuck me till now on what you have achieved because of the close quarters. Looking back on your journey it’s been one hell of a ride and an inspiring one. Never took you seriously even when you shared this thought a few months back. Now it’s just hitting me hard and feels personal. No home soil drama and just quietly retiring !!!! Wish you all success in your future endeavours, rest more and spend time with your family. You are a legend. Period. Good luck machi," Raghavan wrote in an Instagram post after Ashwin's announcement.

The post sheds new light on the 38-year-old off-spinner's sudden departure, indicating it wasn’t merely a reaction to recent events but a decision long in the making.

Ashwin’s retirement follows a turbulent start to the BGT series. Excluded from the playing XI in the series opener at Perth, where Washington Sundar was chosen as India’s spinner, Ashwin reportedly began reconsidering his future in the game. This was compounded by his omission in the third Test at Brisbane, where Ravindra Jadeja was preferred.

Rohit Sharma, who returned to captain India midway through the Perth Test, admitted in a press conference that Ashwin had hinted at retiring during their conversations in Perth. "I heard this when I came to Perth. It had been on his mind since then," Rohit said.

Rohit managed to convince Ashwin to stay on for the second Test in Adelaide, where the veteran spinner was recalled to the playing XI. However, his exclusion in Brisbane seemingly became the tipping point.

Ashwin’s decision to announce his retirement mid-series has raised eyebrows, especially with India still vying for a series victory. He made the announcement during a press conference alongside Rohit but did not address the media, leaving immediately after. His departure from the team before the final two Tests, scheduled at spin-friendly venues like Sydney, has fueled speculation about lingering dissatisfaction.

"There are obviously a lot of things that went behind it. I am pretty sure Ash, when in position, will be able to answer that," Rohit added, acknowledging the mystery surrounding the decision.

Ashwin’s retirement marks the end of a remarkable career, with 537 Test wickets and a reputation as one of the finest spinners of his era. However, the timing and circumstances of his exit leave lingering questions. While his contributions to Indian cricket are being celebrated, the revelation from his close friend suggests the decision was far from impulsive and had been building for months.

