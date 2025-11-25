Image Credit : Instagram

KL Rahul’s fitness routine is built on discipline and consistency. He emphasizes functional training over heavy lifting, focusing on movements that replicate cricket demands. His warm‑ups include dynamic stretches, mobility drills, and light cardio to activate muscles before intense sessions.

Rahul believes in maintaining lean muscle mass rather than bulking, ensuring agility at the crease and quick reflexes in the field. His philosophy is simple: train smart, not just hard, and keep the body primed for long seasons.