‘What difference will it make?’: Ashwin breaks silence on not getting farewell game before retirement (WATCH)

Ravichandran Ashwin shocked the fans and the cricket fraternity alike by announcing his retirement as a Team India player after the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy ended in a draw at The Gabba in Brisbane.

Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin reacted to the fans questioning the Team India management and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for giving him a farewell match, given his remarkable contribution to Indian cricket over the years before announcing his retirement from international cricket.

Ashwin shocked the fans and the cricket fraternity alike by announcing his retirement as a Team India player after the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy ended in a draw at The Gabba in Brisbane. The 38-year-old held a press conference alongside skipper Rohit Sharma to confirm bidding adieu to his illustrious International career. His shock retirement became one of the topics of debate during the BGT, with fans expressing their disappointment over not giving a farewell match to honour one of India’s greatest spinners.

Also read: 'Hindi is not our national language': Ravi Ashwin sparks row at Chennai college event (WATCH)

Speaking on his Hindi Youtube Channel ‘Ash Ki Baat’, Ravichandran Ashwin said that he didn’t want to be in a situation where he is the team just because of his farewell match. He added that if he had got a farewell match before his international retirement it wouldn't have made any difference, given that the sport has already given him everything he could dream of.

“Imagine if I want to play the farewell Test but I do not deserve a place. Imagine, I am only in the team because it is my farewell Test. I don’t want that. I felt there was more strength in my cricket. I could have played more but it is always better to finish when people ask ‘why’ and not ‘why not’,”

“What difference will this make if I came out with the ball and people are clapping? How long will people talk about it? When social media was not there, people talked about it and forgot after one week. There is no need for a farewell. The game has given us a lot, and we have played with a lot of happiness.” veteran off-spinner said.

Before taking the decision to retire from international cricket, Ashwin played only the Pink Ball Test of the five-match match series in Adelaide, where he picked a wicket and scored 22 runs in the first innings. In the third Test, he was dropped in order to bring left-arm spin all-rounder into the playing XI.

‘Don't think it is a big deal’: Ashwin on sudden retirement

Speaking on his sudden retirement, Ravichandran Ashwin stated that overthinking becomes needless once you get the clarity. He added that his creative contribution to the game reached its limit and decided to move on.

“I think a lot. What to do in life. You all need to understand that this happens instinctively. If someone gets to know that their job is done, once that thinking comes, there is nothing to think. People said a lot of things. I don't think it is a big deal.” the 38-year-old said on his channel.

“You think what happened? I did not play the first Test. I played the second, did not play the third. It was possible I could play the next or not play the next. This is a side of my creativity and I was looking to explore it. At that time, I felt my creativity was over, so it was over. It was simple.” he added.

Ravichandran Ashwin retired the second highest wicket-taker for India in Tests and at international level, with 537 and 765 wickets, respectively. Ashwin will continue to play franchise cricket following his retirement.

He was picked by Chennai Super Kings for a whopping 9.75 crore at the IPL 2025 Auction in November last year. Also, The veteran bowling all-rounder was retained by Dindigul Dragons ahead of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025, which is likely to take place in July.

Also read: Ashwin retires: Virat Kohli pays emotional tribute to 'legend of Indian cricket', reflects on 14-year journey

Latest Videos