Former Indian cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy feels that star all-rounder Deepti Sharma will be the most in-demand player during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 auction. The WPL 2026 auction is scheduled to take place in New Delhi on November 27. A total of 277 players - 194 Indians and 83 overseas cricketers are part of the auction. A maximum of 73 slots are available during the WPL 2026 auction. Each team can have up to 18 players in their squad, of which six can be overseas. The minimum squad size is 15.

'Deepti Sharma is a Proven Match-Winner'

Discussing on JioHotstar's special show Most Wanted, JioStar expert Krishnamurthy praised Indian all-rounder Deepti's skills and explained why she will be the most in-demand player. "Deepti Sharma is a proven match-winner from earlier WPL seasons, performing brilliantly with both bat and ball. She also won the Player of the Tournament award in the recently concluded Women's ODI World Cup. Her demand will definitely be high in the mega-auction, and every franchise will be watching her closely," Veda said.

Expert Anjum Chopra on Auction Strategy

Jiostar expert Anjum Chopra said the Gujarat Giants should consider acquiring Deepti at the mega-auction. Chopra added that apart from Gujarat, the Delhi Capitals will also look to purchase Sharma, as it will strengthen their batting and bowling. "Gujarat Giants should definitely consider Deepti Sharma in the mega-auction. Delhi Capitals might also target her as an Indian player who strengthens both batting and bowling. UP Warriorz could be the third team interested after Gujarat and Delhi in acquiring her services," Anjum said.

Chopra also expressed surprise over Gujarat's decision to release Indian batter Harleen Deol. "I am surprised Gujarat Giants released Harleen Deol. She's a multi-talented Indian player who can also bowl a bit, and I hope she develops her bowling skills further. She'll command good interest in the auction. Along with Deepti Sharma, she'll be one Indian player every franchise will target because teams want strong Indian batters and potential leadership options," Chopra added.

Deepti and Harleen, who won the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 title, will enter the WPL 2026 auction with base prices of INR 50 lakh each. (ANI)