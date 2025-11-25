Manchester United suffered a historic 1-0 defeat at Old Trafford against an Everton side that played with 10 men for over 75 minutes. Despite dominating with 25 shots, United couldn't score.

Manchester United on November 24 suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at Old Trafford against Everton, marking their third match without a win. Both teams now sit level on 18 points in the Premier League standings, with United slipping to tenth and Everton just below in eleventh.

In a surprising turn of events, Everton played with 10 men for over 75 minutes after Idrissa Gueye was sent off in the 13th minute for striking teammate Michael Keane. Despite the numerical disadvantage, Everton took the lead in the 29th minute through a stunning strike by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who curled the ball into the top corner past the goalkeeper.

This defeat was historic for United; before this match, they had never lost at home in the Premier League after the opposition received a red card, boasting 36 wins and 10 draws in such games. Everton’s victory marked their first win at Old Trafford in the Premier League under manager David Moyes, ending a wait of 18 attempts—with previous outings yielding 4 draws and 13 losses.

Numerical superiority

Manchester United dominated possession and created numerous chances, including 25 shots on goal compared to Everton’s three, but were repeatedly denied by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and the resilient defending of the visitors. Despite their numerical superiority, United failed to capitalize, with key attempts by players like Bruno Fernandes and Joshua Zirkzee thwarted.