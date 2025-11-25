- Home
After Smriti Mandhana's proposal and wedding became viral, her father and Palash were hospitalised. After Mary D'Costa leaked Palash and Mary's discussions, Palash Muchhal was accused of cheating on Smriti Mandhana.
Mary D'Costa became the unexpected target of a scandal after "flirty chats" with director Palash Muchhal surfaced online, apparently adding to speculation about the postponement of his wedding with cricket player Smriti Mandhana. Her rumoured position as wedding choreographer fuelled the debate.
There is no reliable information on Mary D'Costa on the internet other than her Instagram handle, @marydcost_. There is no precise information regarding Mary D'Costa, but it is safe to presume that Palash Muchhal and Mary D'Costa have been in contact for some time. While speaking with Mary, Palaash discussed his 'long-distance' connection with the cricketer as well as travelling on 'tours' with her.
Palash was observed sending flirtatious texts to the girl, inviting her to join him for a swim, then a spa, and finally to Mumbai's Versova beach at 5 a.m. However, he did not respond when the woman asked if he loved her (Smriti).
Unidentified online users stated that Muchhal was spotted kissing a woman four days before his engagement, during a dance practice. Some have presented this as evidence of the involved relationship.
Meet Mary Decosta,
She claimed that Palash Muchhal was flirting with her while being in a relationship with Smriti Mandhana,
She has also cleared that she never met Palash.
It could be possible that Palash is texting multiple girls which resulted in marriage cancelation ? 🤔… pic.twitter.com/KZ3pQ96pQz
— Kuldeep Patel (@Anonymousskd) November 25, 2025
The allegations of "flirty chats" involving Palash Muchhal are the key basis for his public exposure. The essential issue is that Mary D'Costa is the enigmatic woman widely assumed to be either the source of these conversations or the one responsible for their release.
Was Cheating The REAL Reason Behind Smriti Mandhana’s Wedding Postponement?
byu/oldiebaldie9369 inIndiaCricketGossips
The communications were labelled as "flirty chats" between Muchhal and D'Costa, and the screenshots were temporarily posted online before being removed. Though the veracity and date of these communications have yet to be verified, their brief exposure was enough to cause a stir on social media, significantly increasing the dispute.
Smriti Mandhana best friend Radha Yadav unfollowed Palash Muchhal.
This is getting serious 🤧. pic.twitter.com/oi7cJGruSL
— Niroy⁴⁵🐐 (@Niroy45) November 25, 2025
This is from the girl who posted those Screenshots of the chats, she is not the choreographer with whom Palash Muchhal cheated. She is one of those girls who he dmed while being in a Relationship with Smriti Mandhana. What a fcking piece of shit & loser. pic.twitter.com/AN7O83SVYu
— S` (@BewilderedMoses) November 25, 2025
Asianet Newsable could not confirm the validity of these viral screenshots.
