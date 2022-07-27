CWG 2022: 'Hurt about not being able to defend my title' - Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra will miss Commonwealth Games 2022 with an injury. Consequently, he is hurt about not being able to defend his title and represent the nation on the global stage.

Image credit: Getty

Tokyo Olympics gold-medalist Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has conveyed his bummer at losing the prospect of leading the country as the flag bearer at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 opening ceremony on Thursday. He will miss out after sustaining a "minor" groin strain during his historic silver medal win during the recent 2022 World Athletics Championships. The 24-year-old superstar aimed to defend his title in Birmingham but pulled out of the multi-sport event after his medical team advised him to rest for a month, as an MRI scan revealed a minor injury.

Image credit: PTI

"I am hurt about not being able to defend my title and missing out on another opportunity to represent the nation. I am especially disappointed about losing out on the opportunity to be Team India's flag bearer at the opening ceremony, an honour I was looking forward to having in a few days' time," Chopra composed on his social media handles. ALSO READ: Commonwealth Games 2022 - Neeraj Chopra to miss out due to injury; netizens devastated

Image credit: Getty

"For now, I will focus on my rehabilitation and hope to be back in action very soon. I would like to thank the entire country for all the love and support I've received over the past few days, and urge you all to join me in cheering on my fellow Team India athletes in Birmingham over the coming weeks. Jai Hind," concluded Chopra.

Image credit: Getty

The development is a massive setback to India's CWG campaign, as Chopra was a strong medal contender, if not a sure-shot favourite for gold. Anderson Peters of Grenada, who beat Chopra for gold during the World Championships on Sunday, is also participating in the CWG. Peters won the bronze during the previous CWG in 2018 in Gold Coast, where Chopra had bagged the gold. ALSO READ: Neeraj Chopra on World Championships silver - 'Happy to have won it, I will take it'

Image credit: Getty

Chopra's injury, followed by the pull-out, will mean that his highly-anticipated clash with Peters is not happening in Birmingham. Chopra became only the second Indian to win a World Championship medal after Anju Bobby George, who had bagged bronze in the long jump in Paris in 2003. After his silver medal win following a throw of 88.13 metres in the fourth attempt, Chopra felt some unease in his right thigh while his worst fears came true.

Image credit: Getty

"I thought even the fourth throw could have gone farther. After that, I felt something on my thigh and could not do my best in the next two. I had strapping [on the thigh]," Chopra had said after his event. The injury and a month-long rehabilitation will mean that Chopra's season has ended. ALSO READ: World Athletics Championships 2022 - Social media glorifies Neeraj Chopra upon silver win

Image credit: PTI

Chopra had kept his options open about competing in Monaco (August 10), and Lausanne (August 26) of the prestigious Diamond League meets after the CWG. He had said he would love to compete in the Diamond League Finals and become a champion.

Image credit: PTI

This year's Diamond League Finals are scheduled for September 2-3 in Zurich. During the Stockholm leg of the same on June 30, Chopra finished second with a best throw of 89.94 metres, behind Peters, who won the event with a throw of 90.31 metres. Chopra said he had discussions with his support team, the IOA, AFI and SAI's CAIMS before collectively deciding to skip the CWG, keeping in mind his long-term goals and avoiding the further aggravation of the injury. ALSO READ: Neeraj Chopra wins silver in 2022 World Athletics Championships

Image credit: Getty

"On having it investigated medically on Tuesday by a group of doctors in the United States of America (USA), a minor strain was discovered. I have been advised to undergo rehabilitation and give it rest for the next few weeks," Chopra added. On Tuesday, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Secretary General Rajeev Mehta said that Chopra underwent an MRI scan in the USA and has been advised one month of rest.

Image credit: PTI