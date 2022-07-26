Commonwealth Games 2022: Neeraj Chopra to miss out due to injury

Neeraj Chopra will not be able to compete at the Commonwealth Games 2022. He is nursing an injury, and netizens have been left devastated.

Tokyo Olympics gold-medalist Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will miss out on the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG). He has suffered an injury. Although the type of injury and the extent of it is yet to be revealed, he is not 100% fit to compete at the event. Keeping in mind his well-being for the long run, he will skip this CWG edition in Birmingham, which gets underway on Thursday. Earlier, General Secretary of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), Rajeev Mehta, had informed about the same. Chopra is coming off a silver medal-winning effort during the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, United States of America (USA).

"Neeraj Chopra will miss the Commonwealth games as his fitness is not 100%. He has spoken to me on the same and has been advised 20 days rest," Mehta had told Times Now.

