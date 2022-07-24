Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Neeraj Chopra on World Championships silver: 'Happy to have won it, I will take it'

    First Published Jul 24, 2022, 12:33 PM IST

    Neeraj Chopra produced a silver-winning performance during the World Athletics Championships 2022. He is content with his performance, giving India a medal in the competition after 19 years.

    Image credit: Getty

    Tokyo Olympics gold-medalist Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra produced a remarkable comeback to win the silver medal during the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, United States of America (USA), on Sunday. He landed his spear 88.13 metres, which happens to be his fourth career-best, jumping to second place and finishing behind Anderson Peters of Granada, who won the gold. His opening attempt was a foul, followed by 82.39 metres and 86.37 metres in the following two. Although the conditions happened to be "challenging" ones, Chopra was confident of coming up with a good throw and was content with the silver medal, India's first in the tournament in 19 years.

    Image credit: Getty

    "Conditions were challenging. There was wind coming from the front. It was a tough competition with very tough competitors. It was challenging, but I was confident that a good throw would surely come. I was making an effort [in the opening three throws], but it [big throw] was not coming," Chopra was quoted as saying during the post-event virtual press conference.

    ALSO READ: World Athletics Championships 2022 - Social media glorifies Neeraj Chopra upon silver win

    Image credit: Getty

    "It was challenging but good that I made a comeback. I am happy to have won silver, the country's first medal in World Athletics Championships, after 19 years. I will take it," added the 24-year-old Chopra. He felt some tightness on his thigh following the fourth throw and struggled to do well in the final two throws, which turned out to be fouled.

    Image credit: PTI

    "I thought even the fourth throw could have gone farther. After that, I felt something on my thigh and could not do my best in the next two. I had strapping [on thigh]. I will know the status tomorrow morning because my body is still warm after the event. I hope there should not be an issue for the upcoming Commonwealth Games [CWG]," Chopra affirmed.

    ALSO READ: Neeraj Chopra wins silver in 2022 World Athletics Championships

    Image credit: Getty

    The Indian fans have been accustomed to watching Chopra go for the big throws in the opening two rounds. However, this was a different scenario in the World Championships final. Chopra had won gold in Tokyo last year with a second-round throw of 87.58 metres, while his first-round effort of 88.39 metres was enough to qualify for the finals at second place in this World Championships.

    Image credit: Getty

    Chopra's trademark smile appeared after the fourth round as he made the 'calm-down' gesture and directed the victory sign through his right hand. Last year, he won the maiden gold for Indian athletics during the Tokyo Olympics. He is only the second Indian to win individual gold in the Olympics, after shooter Abhinav Bindra, who bagged it during the 2008 Beijing Games.

    ALSO READ: CWG 2022 - Neeraj Chopra-led Indian athletics team tipped for great show

    Image credit: PTI

    When asked if he felt the pressure of being an Olympic champion heading into the World Championships finals, Chopra clarified, "I never felt that kind of pressure. My focus was always to give my best and improve upon my best. Of course, I was in a challenging position [after the third round], but I was confident that I would have a good throw somehow. I kept trying, and it came."

    Image credit: PTI

    "An athlete cannot win a gold every time, but we must keep trying and give our best. I have learned a lot from the challenging situation today, and I will work for improvement. I will try to change the colour of the medal [to gold] in the next World Championships in 2023 [in Budapest]," concluded Chopra.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pre-season friendlies: Raphinha sole strike sinks Real Madrid; Manchester City, Arsenal script big wins over Bayern Munich, Chelsea-ayh

    Pre-season friendlies: Raphinha's sole strike sinks Madrid; City, Arsenal script big wins

    World Athletics Championships 2022: Social media glorifies Neeraj Chopra upon silver win-ayh

    World Athletics Championships 2022: Social media glorifies Neeraj Chopra upon silver win

    Jules Kounde holds out on Chelsea transfer; waiting for Barcelona move after Xavi phone call-ayh

    Jules Kounde holds out on Chelsea transfer; waiting for Barcelona move after Xavi phone call

    Neeraj Chopra wins silver medal in his maiden World Championships

    Neeraj Chopra wins silver in 2022 World Athletics Championships

    IND vs WI 2022, 2nd ODI: India eyes series win against West Indies/Windies despite middle-order woes-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022, 2nd ODI: India eyes series win despite middle-order woes

    Recent Stories

    ISC Result 2022 Class 12 results soon know how to check marks through DigiLocker SMS gcw

    ISC Result 2022: Class 12 results soon; know how to check marks through DigiLocker, SMS

    Delhi resident with no travel history admitted in hospital for Monkeypox 4th case registered in India gcw

    Delhi resident with no travel history admitted in hospital for Monkeypox; 4th case registered in India

    7 SEXY, BOLD pictures and video: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez shows off her HOT curvy body RBA

    7 SEXY pictures and video: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez shows off her HOT curvy body

    Pre-season friendlies: Raphinha sole strike sinks Real Madrid; Manchester City, Arsenal script big wins over Bayern Munich, Chelsea-ayh

    Pre-season friendlies: Raphinha's sole strike sinks Madrid; City, Arsenal script big wins

    Chhattisgarh Congress turf war reaches Delhi; Bhupesh Baghel, TS Singh Deo to meet top brass

    Chhattisgarh Congress turf war reaches Delhi; Bhupesh Baghel, TS Singh Deo to meet top brass

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders snt

    India@75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader snt

    India@75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Backward castes who fought for Independence snt

    India@75: Backward castes who fought for Independence

    Video Icon
    Video Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video: Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video Icon
    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Video Icon