World Athletics Championships 2022: Social media glorifies Neeraj Chopra upon silver win

It was another impressive performance from the Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra. He won the silver medal during the World Athletics Championships 2022 finals on Sunday morning in Eugene, United States of America (USA). He came up with a throw of 88.13 metres, which was his best throw, coming in the fourth round. He finished second behind the eventual well-known gold-medalist and defending champion, Anderson Peters of Grenada, who came up with a throw of 90 metres-plus. It was Chopra's maiden medal in the World Championships, as social media was elated by his success and glorified him.

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh documented, "India is elated by the stupendous performance by Subedar @Neeraj_chopra1. Congratulations to him on winning the Silver Medal at the #WorldAthleticsChampionships in Eugene, Oregon. His hard work, grit and determination have yielded outstanding results. We are proud of him."

Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju wrote in a tweet, "Neeraj Chopra has created history again by winning a silver medal at World Athletics Championship in Oregon. He becomes the 1st man and the 2nd Indian to win medal at the World Championships after long-jumper Anju Bobby George's bronze in 2003. Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1."

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi too sent out his wishes, as he authored, "A great accomplishment by one of our most distinguished athletes! Congratulations to @Neeraj_chopra1 on winning a historic Silver medal at the #WorldChampionships. This is a special moment for Indian sports. Best wishes to Neeraj for his upcoming endeavours."

Also, the Indian Army stepped ahead to shower Chopra with praise, as it tweeted, "#NeerajChopra has once again made #IndianArmy and the Nation proud. #IndianArmy congratulates Subedar Neeraj Chopra on winning #SilverMedal in men's #Javelin in World Athletics Championships Oregon 2022 with throw of 88.13 meters."