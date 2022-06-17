Ronaldo and Georgina's beach bodies will make you drool and long for a vacation

Cristiano Ronaldo has jetted off to an undisclosed location with his partner Georgina Rodriguez and their children; here's a look at photos from their vacation:

Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo is making the most of his summer break as he recently jetted off on a family vacation with partner Georgina Rodriguez and the children. While their holiday destination is unknown, the couple has been sharing spectacular photos of their vacation.

On Thursday, the Manchester United star took to Instagram to post a black and white photograph of himself on what appears to be a yacht. Ronaldo is wearing a Dolce & Gabbana boxer and shows off an incredible physique, leaving fans drooling for more. Also read: Ronaldo's tribute to 'brother' Marcelo leaves Real Madrid fans emotional

Meanwhile, Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriquez posted an Instagram story to post a stunning selfie where she is seen wearing a sky blue swimsuit revealing her cleavage. With her hair left loose, she accessorised her look with a sapphire and diamond pendant. Georgina's story had an island and heart emoji, indicating that the couple and the kids are probably enjoying a vacation on a private island.

Earlier, the 37-year-old Portuguese superstar who recently featured in the UEFA Nations League posted a photograph of the family enjoying a meal. "Vacation with love," he wrote as he gave a thumbs up to the camera with partner Georgina and the kids smiling alongside.

Two days ago, Georgina Rodriguez took to Instagram to post photographs of the family jetting off to an undisclosed location. From Baby Esmeralda to Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, the kids are excited about their vacation as they pose for the camera in the footballer's private jet.

In one black and white photograph, Georgina is seen feeding milk to Esmeralda in a bottle while the twins look on. "My life," she captioned the photos with a red heart emoji.

Wearing a sky blue t-shirt, ink blue shorts and a pair of trainers, Georgina is seen holding Esmeralda in one of the photographs as she looks at Ronaldo and the other kids engaged in a conversation. Also read: Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez paid nearly Rs 2 lakh for Dolce & Gabbana lemon print dress

In another photograph, Ronaldo and Georgina's first daughter Alana is smiling for the camera as her mother appears to be conversing with the rest.

Ronaldo, too features in a photograph along with their twins, Mateo and Eva, and Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.

