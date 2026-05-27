CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has addressed MS Dhoni's future with the franchise after the legendary player missed the entire 2026 season due to injury. Viswanathan stated that while the decision to play rests with Dhoni, the franchise would welcome him back in any capacity, be it as a player, coach, or mentor.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) CEO, Kasi Viswanathan, broke his silence on the future of former captain and legendary wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Dhoni didn’t play a single match throughout CSK’s campaign due to calf and thumb injuries that kept him sidelined for the entire season.

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For the first time in 19 years of his illustrious IPL career, the 44-year-old veteran didn’t take the field for a single game. Initially, MS Dhoni was ruled out for two weeks due to a calf injury sustained ahead of the CSK’s opening match against the Rajasthan Royals. However, the five-time IPL-winning captain saw the injury worsen over the course of the tournament.

Dhoni was supposed to feature in CSK’s final home game of the season against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chepauk Stadium, but the latest injury to his thumb further delayed his return, ultimately ruling him out of the entire tournament.

Also Read: IPL 2026: SRH to refine bowling plans, learn from mistakes vs RR

CSK CEO Provides Update on MS Dhoni’s Future

As the Chennai Super Kings have already been knocked out of the tournament, the uncertainty looms over MS Dhoni’s participation in the IPL 2027, given the veteran wicketkeeper-batter’s absence from the playing field throughout the entire 2026 edition. The CSK CEO, Kasi Viswanathan, provided a crucial update on the former captain’s future.

Speaking on RevzSports, Kasi Visawanathan stated that the decision to continue playing rests entirely with MS Dhoni himself, emphasizing that the franchise will never pressure the legendary cricketer into making a hasty call. However, the CSK CEO confirmed that the franchise would eagerly welcome him back in any capacity he chooses.

“We have not discussed anything with MS as of now because, as you know, MS takes his decisions on his own, and we respect that,” Visawanathan said.

“We would always like to have him as a permanent fixture at CSK in whatever capacity, be it as a player, coach, or mentor. Whatever it is, it depends on what he decides. Every decision depends on him," he added.

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Throughout the CSK’s campaign, except for the clash against SRH at Chepauk, MS Dhoni didn’t travel with the squad to the match venues, as he wanted the team to focus on their game rather than being a distraction, allowing the focus to remain strictly on the active playing XI and the leadership of current captain Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Ahead of the CSK’s final match against the Gujarat Titans, Dhoni returned home to Ranchi to continue his recovery, leaving the team hotel on the very day of the crucial encounter in Ahmedabad.

‘Great Disappointment’

Under the captaincy of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Chennai Super Kings failed to qualify for the playoffs, as the five-time IPL champions finished 8th on the points table with six wins in 14 matches, accumulating 12 points and having a NRR of -0.345.

Speaking about the CSK’s campaign, the CEO admitted it was a ‘great disappointment’ to miss out on the top four for three consecutive seasons, but he staunchly defended the team's leadership transition.

“It is a great disappointment for us that we could not qualify for the playoffs. We have had a lot of youngsters coming into the side. We have always known that we need to give them some time to settle down, and we must remain patient,” Kasi Visawanathan said.

“We were very happy when we were qualifying and doing well. At the same time, we have to take it in the right spirit when we do not qualify, while also identifying where we made mistakes, how we can rectify them, and how we can return to winning ways," he added.

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For the first time in their IPL history, Chennai Super Kings failed to qualify for the playoffs for three consecutive seasons, marking a historic low for the franchise. The team, once synonymous with playoff consistency, has struggled to find its footing since the 2024 season, failing to secure a top-four finish in three successive campaigns.

Also Read: A Complete Failure’: Kris Srikkanth Rips CSK Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad Apart over IPL 2026 Exit