Ahead of the 2026 World Cup final, Spain's Mikel Merino shared his disbelief over a 2007 photo of Lionel Messi with an infant Lamine Yamal, admitting he initially thought it was AI-generated. The iconic image has captivated the football world as the two stars prepare to face off for the first time on the biggest stage.

Spain midfielder Mikel Merino gave his honest reaction to the iconic 2007 photo of Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final against Argentina at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday, July 19.

As the defending champions, Argentina and Spain take on each other for the high-stakes final, the footballing world has been captivated by the surreal narrative surrounding Lionel Messi and the teenage sensation Lamine Yamal. The conversation has been dominated by a viral 2007 photo, where young Messi is bathing an infant Yamal during a charity photoshoot.

19 years later, after that fateful encounter in a Camp Nou locker room, the two protagonists are now set to face off for the first time in their in their professional careers on the biggest stage of all, with the ultimate prize in world football hanging in the balance at MetLife Stadium.

‘I Thought It Was AI’

Since the iconic 2007 photo is now set to serve as the symbolic backdrop for the World Cup final, Spanish midfielder Mikel Merino couldn’t believe it at first, as he openly admitted to the media that his initial reaction upon seeing the resurfaced image was that it must be an AI-generated fabrication.

“Yeah, to be honest, it's unbelievable. The first time I saw it, I thought it was AI, and it wasn't even real. But yeah, it's funny how life works sometimes,” Merino told the media.

“It has these special situations that you think is scripted by someone, but it's just how, you know, life works and the coincidence of life. Yeah, it's unbelievable that two of the best players that have played the game, and hopefully Lamine in the future will be one of those, share a picture like that one.

“Yeah, hopefully we're going to see a very bright final with those two protagonists at their peak and playing and giving all the fans a big spectacle,” he added.

Scroll to load tweet…

Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi were supposed to lock horns in the 2026 Finalissima between Copa America champions Argentina and Euro Cup winners Spain at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. However, the event was cancelled due to the ongoing US-Israel on Iran and the inability to relocate the final.

UEFA, CONMEBOL, and the Local Organising Committee determined that the match could not be held as planned, and thus the much-anticipated clash between Yamal and Messi was officially cancelled in March this year.

How the Football Community is Processing the 2007 Photo

Spain and Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino’s honest reaction to the iconic photo of young Lionel Messi and toddler Lamine Yamal has resonated across the footballing landscape, with fans and football enthusiasts on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), sharing their own amazement and echoing his sentiment of disbelief.

Taking to their X handles, fans and football enthusiasts echoed Merino's disbelief, with many admitting they also initially thought the photo was AI-generated. Others described it as a full-circle moment, ‘’a script written 20 years early,’ and one of the most iconic images in the sport's history, ahead of Messi and Yamal's historic World Cup final meeting.

Some even joked that football had actually leaked the script two decades in advance, while others marvelled at the coincidence of Messi bathing baby Yamal in 2007 before the pair eventually met on the grandest stage of world football.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Argentina is aiming for their fourth World Cup title and to become the third team after Brazil (5) and Germany (4) to win back-to-back titles, having famously secured the championship in Qatar in 2022.

Spain, on the other hand, enters the final with the weight of history and expectation, looking to capture their second-ever World Cup trophy, having first won the title back in 2010.