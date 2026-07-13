Stephen Fleming's 18-year association with CSK has ended as the franchise and head coach mutually agreed to part ways after five IPL titles and 10 finals.

Stephen Fleming's 18-year association with Chennai Super Kings has come to an end after the franchise and the long-serving head coach mutually agreed to part ways.

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The decision was taken after what the franchise described as a series of "open and honest discussions" between Fleming and the CSK management.

Fleming first joined CSK as a player in the inaugural IPL season in 2008 before taking over as head coach the following year. From 2009 to 2026, Fleming, who forged a strong bond with MS Dhoni, oversaw one of the league's most sustained periods of success, guiding the franchise to five IPL titles and two Champions League T20 crowns.

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CSK's Recent Struggles and Fleming's Other Stints

During Fleming's tenure, CSK reached the playoffs a record 12 times and qualified for 10 IPL finals. CSK's last title came in the 2023 season. They finished fifth in 2024, bottom in 2025, and eighth in 2026.

Fleming also was the coach of Super Kings teams in SA20 and MLC. Joburg Super Kings reached playoffs in all four SA20 editions without making the final. Texas Super Kings reached playoffs in first three MLC editions but failed in 2026, finishing bottom.

Announcing the decision, CSK owner Rupa Gurunath paid tribute, saying Fleming has been the heartbeat of the coaching unit for almost the entire journey. She said he helped shape the franchise's identity, vision, and pursuit of excellence.

Fleming reflected on the association, saying 18 years is a lifetime in sport and that his time with CSK has been the privilege of his coaching career. He said he is proud of everything they achieved and will always be cheering for the team.

Managing Director KS Viswanathan highlighted the culture Fleming helped establish, rooted in consistency, humility, and putting the team first. He said Fleming's influence extends far beyond the boundary.