The Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh is on the verge of making an official move to Mumbai Indians through a trade deal involving all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who will head to Punjab Kings as part of a high-profile swap deal ahead of the IPL 2027 mini-auction in December in Goa this year.

Under the terms of the deal, which has reportedly received formal approval from the BCCI, Hardik will move to PBKS while Arshdeep moves to the five-time IPL champions, retaining his INR 18 crore player fee. Arshdeep's father, Darshan Singh, confirmed that the trade deal is essentially finalised.

As Arshdeep Singh is set to part ways with Punjab Kings after eight IPL seasons, the pacer’s move to Mumbai Indians represents a major strategic coup for the five-time champions.