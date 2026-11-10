IPL 2027 Trade: Why Arshdeep Singh Could Be a Major Boost for Mumbai Indians? Explained
Arshdeep Singh is set to join Mumbai Indians in an IPL 2027 trade, with Hardik Pandya moving to Punjab Kings. His arrival adds a versatile left-arm pacer alongside Jasprit Bumrah, strengthening MI's bowling attack across all phases and boosts depth.
Arshdeep Singh All Set to Become MI Player
The Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh is on the verge of making an official move to Mumbai Indians through a trade deal involving all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who will head to Punjab Kings as part of a high-profile swap deal ahead of the IPL 2027 mini-auction in December in Goa this year.
Under the terms of the deal, which has reportedly received formal approval from the BCCI, Hardik will move to PBKS while Arshdeep moves to the five-time IPL champions, retaining his INR 18 crore player fee. Arshdeep's father, Darshan Singh, confirmed that the trade deal is essentially finalised.
As Arshdeep Singh is set to part ways with Punjab Kings after eight IPL seasons, the pacer’s move to Mumbai Indians represents a major strategic coup for the five-time champions.
An Ideal Bowling Partner for Jasprit Bumrah
The Mumbai Indians have been looking for a proven left-arm pacer to complement Jasprit Bumrah in the pace bowling attack. In the previous season, Trent Boult was quite ineffective, as he picked up just two wickets in five matches and conceded 188 runs at an average of 94.00 and an economy rate of 11.62.
As Bumrah struggled in the IPL 2026, picking just 4 wickets in 13 matches, the five-time IPL champions apparently desperately needed a pacer who could ease the burden on their premier bowler. Arshdeep Singh’s arrival at the Mumbai Indians could provide a potential left-arm pace option alongside Bumrah, strengthening its bowling attack both in the powerplay and death overs.
Given his experience of playing in the IPL, picking 111 wickets in 96 matches, Arshdeep has established himself as one of India’s premier white-ball pacers, and his acquisition by MI is expected to address the death-bowling woes in the previous season of the tournament.
Also Read: Aakash Chopra Backs Hardik Pandya Trade and Release of Trent Boult
Mastery Across All Three Phases
Arshdeep Singh has evolved into one of the most reliable pacers for India and Punjab Kings by delivering impactful spells across powerplay, middle, and death overs. The 27-year-old has adapted into a complete fast-bowling asset capable of controlling the tempo of the match at any stage.
Arshdeep’s ability to swing the ball in both ways in powerplay overs to right-handed batters offers early breakthrough potential, while in the middle overs, he can be used to restrict the flow of runs by using sharp variations, cross-seam deliveries, and tactical changes of pace. In the death overs, the Punjab pacer relies on pinpoint wide yorkers and hard-length bouncers to stem the flow of boundaries under extreme pressure.
Arshdeep Singh’s potential to deliver in all three phases of the innings makes him a complete fast-bowling asset for Mumbai Indians, which have been struggling to maintain consistency and discipline across different stages of the bowling innings in recent IPL seasons.
Overseas Squad Flexibility
The Mumbai Indians will be heading into the IPL mini-auction, which will take place in December in Goa this year, to foster their squad depth, and securing an elite fast bowler like Arshdeep Singh through a trade deal optimises their overseas player combination.
By fielding a frontline Indian pace bowling pair of Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep, the five-time IPL champions can eliminate the necessity of occupying a foreign slot for a primary fast bowler. Instead, MI can use this overseas slot by fielding an all-rounder or an extra spinner to balance the playing XI.
Arshdeep’s arrival at the Mumbai Indians could signal a tactical shift in the squad assembly, giving the franchise the flexibility to play an additional foreign power-hitter in the middle order or adapt dynamically based on pitch conditions across different venues.
Also Read: IPL 2027: Mumbai Indians Plotting Trade of Hardik Pandya for Arshdeep
Left-Arm Variety
Over the years, Mumbai Indians have had the likes of Zaheer Khan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mitchell Johnson, Jason Behrendroff, and Mitchell Johnson as left-arm pace options who brought crucial variety to their attack. Boult’s poor outing in the previous IPL season left them without a consistent left-arm threat.
MI could resolve this ongoing issue by bringing in Arshdeep Singh, whose natural angle and ability to swing the ball into right-handed batters and away from the left-handers will add the much-needed variety to their pace attack.
His presence could force the opposition batters to constantly adapt to different angles and releases, especially when paired with Jasprit Bumrah's right-arm seam from the other end. With the second-most wickets among left-arm Indian pacers in IPL, Arshdeep stands only behind Jaydev Unadkar, making him an ideal long-term candidate to spearhead MI’s left-arm fast bowling department.
Track Record at Wankhede Stadium
Throughout his IPL career, Arshdeep Singh has made only limited appearances at Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium, as the left-arm pacer was part of Punjab Kings, playing most of his home matches at Mohali and Mullanpur.
However, his limited outings at Wankhede Stadium have demonstrated his ability to extract genuine bounce and late movement off the surface. In his nine IPL matches at Wankhede Stadium, Arshdeep has picked up 15 wickets, including a four-wicket haul, at an average of 14.93 and an economy rate of 7.
Since MI is expected to play seven home matches at Wankhede Stadium, Arshdeep Singh can be a weapon with his ability to exploit the conditions.
Stay on top of all the latest Sports News, including Cricket News, Football News, WWE News, and updates from Other Sports around the world. Get live scores, match highlights, player stats, and expert analysis of every major tournament. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to never miss a sporting moment and stay connected to the action anytime, anywhere.