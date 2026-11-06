The major trading details for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season are finally out. Several franchises have swapped their star players to strengthen their squads ahead of the new season.

Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav, and England star all-rounder Liam Livingstone have shifted to different teams. We look at which player moved to which team and their salary details in this trading process.