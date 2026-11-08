The Indian star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is reportedly on the verge of making a high-profile move to the Punjab Kings from the Mumbai Indians through a trade deal, which has been finalised and the two franchised submitted their paperwork for approval from the BCCI ahead of the upcoming IPL mini-auction.

It was reported that the trade deal involves Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh moving in opposite directions in a direct player swap, where the left-arm pacer will move to the MI while the all-rounder heads to the PBKS. Only the formalities and consent of the player himself remain before the official announcement.

Hardik has been at the centre of attention regarding his future at the Mumbai Indians and the trade speculations which have been gathering steam across social media and mainstream sports outlets ahead of the retention deadline

As the trade deal between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings nears completion, with final approval from the BCCI pending, Hardik Pandya’s move to the two-time IPL finalists represents a key tactical reset that could reshape their squad dynamics.