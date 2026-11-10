Aaryavir Sehwag fulfilled his promise to his father, legend Virender Sehwag, by smashing a magnificent 160 off 168 deliveries, powering India U19 to a dominant 70-run victory over UAE and a spot in the Asia Cup 2026 semi-finals.

Aaryavir Sehwag's Match-Winning Performance

India U19 batter Aaryavir Sehwag revealed that he had promised his father Virender Sehwag, a big hundred ahead of his match-winning 160 against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026. Aaryavir, who was named Player of the Match for his magnificent 160 off 168 deliveries, said he was determined to bat for around 40 overs despite the challenges posed by the turning wicket and did not allow dot balls to affect his approach.

"Feels amazing. The wicket was turning a little. I started off and decided to play long and bat for 40 odd overs. There were challenges on the wicket. I didn't get bothered about the dot balls. I knew I will catch up. And I wanted to make a big score. I had promised someone to make a big score today and thankfully I made it. And that person is my dad (Virender Sehwag). I told him I will get a big hundred. I have a legacy to live up to as he only likes big hundreds," Aaryavir said during the post-match presentation.

Dominant Batting Display

His knock, which included 17 fours and seven sixes, helped India post 309/7 in their allotted 50 overs. He also shared a crucial 193-run partnership with VK Vineeth, who scored 67 off 69 balls, to put India in a commanding position. India eventually defeated UAE by 70 runs to secure their place in the semi-finals of the tournament.

Captain's Assessment

India U19 captain Lakshya Raichandani praised the team's batting effort, describing the total as above par on a dry surface. He also credited the partnership between Aaryavir and Vineeth for setting up the victory. "We batted well. It was an above-par score on this wicket. There was some resistance later on from the spinners, so it was good. The wicket was good but it was dry. There was no moisture. Just keep hitting the right lengths and keep the pressure. Ishan is bowling really well and executing the plans. Yeah, it was a good partnership, which set us in the game and it was a really good knock from VK Vineeth, really complementing the Aaryavir innings, and overall good performance in batting," Lakshya said.

UAE Perspective and Match Outcome

UAE captain Ayaan Misbah acknowledged that dropped catches and a lack of intent in the middle overs hurt his side's chances. He also expressed satisfaction with the improvement in UAE's batting compared to last year, saying the team was now competing against stronger sides and completing its full 50 overs. "We dropped a few catches. Was a good bowling effort from us. Definitely he (Ayobi) deserved to start, but he was playing at his role in the right position. I think we just lacked intent in the middle, a few guys taking it easy. I think that was our issue. I think Noorullah is in the perfect place he is right now. He's performing there, and I don't think we need him anywhere else. Compared to last year, the batting side has improved. We are playing the full fifty overs. We are competing with the Test sides like India and Pakistan which I'm really happy about, and that gives a lot of confidence for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers coming in for us," Ayaan said.

India's bowlers restricted UAE to 239, with Ishan Sood leading the attack with four wickets for 37 runs, ensuring a 70-run victory for the side. With the win, India booked their place in the semi-finals of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026 and will look to carry their momentum into the knockout stage. (ANI)